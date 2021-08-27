Islandwide closure of face-to-face learning to take effect on Monday for two weeks

On the eve before the Guam Department of Education was set to host a parents' input session on the COVID-19 situation islandwide, a decision has been made to close public and private schools for face-to-face learning.

This hasn't been confirmed by the Guam Department of Education or the governor's office but the Guam Women's Chamber of Commerce posted the information on its official website. The governor is a founding member of the women's chamber.

The governor is expected to deliver a special address later today.

Individual schools have also been informing their students' families about the pause in in-person learning.

School closures apply to both public, charter, and private schools. It will go into effect on Monday, Aug. 30.

The call to close schools islandwide for in-person learning came as a result of an increase in positive cases in the community.

On Aug. 26, 108 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,349 tests performed were reported by the Joint Information Center. The island's COVID-19 Area Risk Score has increased dramatically from 7.7 to 25.2 in just a little over a week. It was also the third time in three days the positive cases hit the three-digit mark.

GDOE confirmed the same day that, more positive cases were identified, ten students and five employees.

To date, The JIC’s school-level COVID-19 tracking data showed that 19 elementary schools, 7 middle schools and 5 high schools have identified positive cases since the start of the school year on Aug. 12. In total, 69 cases were identified out of a population of 19,034 students. According to GDOE the risk of exposure based on the schools' population in comparison to positive cases was 0.4%.

The school closures come after concerns from parents and the community called GDOE to take action in response to the rising community cases and keeping students safe.

GDOE on Sunday, engaged schools regarding the impending closure, teachers received communication to prepare for Operation Sin Kasu, which dictated their plan of action.

“To address possible scenarios "just in case" things change in the COVID-19 environment. All schools are involved in planning for these possible scenarios, which, at this time, include the possible shift to cohorts or a shift to 100% virtual.” Superintendent Jon Fernandez previously said, “should there be a need to modify operations, all schools will be ready and prepared to execute their plans.”

Daycare facilities and higher learning institutions such as the University of Guam and the Guam Community College will continue operations on Monday.