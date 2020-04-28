The government of Guam today is starting a series of COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites for residents with symptoms as part of its mass testing program.

Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey, director of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, on Monday said residents who have COVID-19 symptoms and those living in multi-generational homes – parents, grandparents and children living together – are encouraged to get tested. The tests are factors in the decision to reopen the island's economy, which has been shut down since mid-March.

As of Monday night, there were three new cases, raising Guam's total positive COVID-19 cases to 144. There were 128 recoveries.

Ordot Chalan Pago Mayor Jessy Gogue said there have been people in his village who have asked about getting tested so the expanded testing announced on Monday "is a welcome thing for some of my residents.”

However, he added, he can’t say with certainty that “those who want to be tested have symptoms.”

“I do know that people who want to get tested are worried for one reason or another,” he said. “So I hope they’re not turned away … if they don’t have symptoms.”

The mayor noted that the Joint Information Center press release lists the two criteria: individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, and people who live in multi-generational households that have someone with COVID-19 symptoms.

The expanded testing is for people with symptoms, said Janela Carrera, the governor's director of communications.

Gogue, however, said he’s hoping that anyone who goes to get tested is accommodated.

“I think that will frustrate (people who want to be tested) if they go and are turned away,” the mayor said.

Testing is scheduled for the following:

Tuesday: Dededo and Yigo residents at the Astumbo Gym from 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday: All residents with symptoms throughout the island can get tested at the Astumbo Gym from 3-6 p.m.

Thursday: Central residents at Mangilao Senior Citizens Center from 3-6 p.m.

Friday: Southern residents at Agat Senior Citizens Center from 1-4 p.m.

DPHSS is conducting the testing at no cost to participants, according to the Joint Information Center. Residents are asked to bring their ID.

'Didn't mean to be sarcastic'

As frustration has grown over the delay in COVID-19 direct financial assistance from the federal government, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Monday said she didn’t mean any harm when she directly responded to an anonymous letter circulated on social media that expressed concerns with the government of Guam’s response to the pandemic.

In her response to the letter released on her Facebook page on Friday, she concluded, “I’ve heard you. And whether you agree with my decisions or not, I am glad you are alive to hear me.”

Dozens took to social media to expressing concern with her video response, calling it “mean” and “sarcastic.”

“There was no intention to be hurtful and there was no intention to be sarcastic,” said Leon Guerrero during Monday's COVID-19 press briefing. It's “just that that reality exists.”

Each outreach this week is anticipated to draw 200 test seekers and there is a capacity to double that if needed. However, Unpingco-DeNorcey said she was unsure how many people would show up for the expanded testing.

The mass testing is a shift from the government's policy weeks ago when people with milder symptoms were advised to call their doctors but, for the most part, told to stay home and isolate as Guam grappled with limited testing capabilities.

With more testing capacity, the new policy is to test everyone with symptoms. Additionally, DPHSS will continue with contact tracing.

50 tested at program launch

Public Health anticipated 100 people to take part in the pilot run this weekend, though it had additional 50 tests ready in case more people showed up. Public Health teams canvassed Sagan Linahyan, lower Astumbo, upper Astumbo and Swamp Road on Thursday and Friday to hand out passes to individuals.

Only about 50 individuals participated on Saturday.

Meanwhile, another benchmark Guam hopes to achieve as it looks toward recovery is the capacity to perform 258 tests per day.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said more than 1,000 test kits arrived on Guam on Monday and more test kits from the World Health Organization will arrive any day now. Over the course of several shipments, Guam anticipates having more than 6,100 kits.

The island's current testing capacity, however, hovers at around 100 tests per day. While the island has the potential to go up to 382 tests per day, that is dependent on when additional machine testing capabilities can come online in both public and private health facilities, including the Diagnostic Laboratory Services and Guam Regional Medical City.

Right now, GRMC has a BD Max testing system which it hopes to get up and running this week. That machine can give out 96 results per day. The private hospital is also trying to add a GeneXpert system for another 40 tests per day.

Antibody testing

Unpingco-DeNorcey said she hopes to attract more people to show up through the various testing opportunities this week. But she also pointed to another explanation for the low number of people with milder symptoms discovered so far.

"I asked the same question to my laboratory staff and to my doctors, and they also made the remark that many people with mild symptoms - they're body's immunity may be so good that they also are very good in responding and fighting the infection," Unpingco-DeNorcey said. "The PCR testing is designed for acute illness. And when you have a negative test, that's also because your immunity is built up to fight it and so that could be the reason why they're not symptomatic."

The PCR testing uses nasal swabbing to determine if the person has the virus. But another testing method for COVID-19 determines if the person had the virus by looking for antibodies. In fact, one of the criteria for recovery set up by the White House is for local governments to put in place a robust testing program for at-risk health care workers, "including emerging antibody testing."

But Guam does not perform serology testing at this time, according to Unpingco-DeNorcey. That methodology is "still very primitive at this point in time," she said.

According to the WHO, laboratory tests that detect antibodies to the COVID-19 virus need further validation to determine their accuracy and reliability.