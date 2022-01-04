Guam Solid Waste Authority board chairman Andrew Gayle said mandatory islandwide trash collection may start as soon as this year "if things go well," based on optimistic timelines.

"That remains to be seen but that is our intention," Gayle told lawmakers during a confirmation hearing for his continued appointment to the GSWA board Monday. "That is one of the things that ... I think is important for us to pursue. And I will be working with the management team to help make that come to fruition."

Guam is one of just two jurisdictions - from a random pool of 15 similarly sized communities - that do not require all residents to sign up for trash collection, according to a 2020 management audit on the agency.

This audit suggested that rate increases will be needed for the agency in the future to help balance costs, but rate hikes may be mitigated by expanding the solid waste service customer base to include most or all Guam households. However, a rate hike would likely still not be eliminated, that audit stated.

Adelup supports pursuing a mandatory trash collection policy, but the governor would like to implement this without a rate increase.

There are other purported advantages to mandatory trash collection, such as potentially putting a dent in illegal dumping.

GSWA has about 20,000 residential customers, but their estimates indicate they should have about 38,000 customers, Gayle said Monday.

However, while a certain amount of trash from non-customers may be illegally dumped, Gayle said it's not a large percentage.

"We think the largest percentage of municipal solid waste from those ... residents comes from a technique called 'piggybacking.' What 'piggybacking' means is they'll take their residential trash and put it in someone else's bin ... So now you've got the municipal requirements for solid waste now shared among residential households," Galye said. "The concept that we're talking about is spreading out that cost among the entire community."

Implementing mandatory collection would not only require legislative action, but also some investment in new equipment.

Gayle said current GSWA General Manager Irvin Slike and his team has refined a plan started by Larry Gast, the former general manager. Slike came on board in mid-October to replace Gast, who resigned.

Gayle said the refined plan would include distributing more trash bins as well as adding more trucks to service the new customers.

Gayle said he has been working with the governor's office on implementation. He said he has seen draft legislation from the governor's office that creates a framework allowing GSWA to develop the plan for islandwide collection.

He said he believed GSWA would have to do a "roadshow" for their plan. One thing the governor's team has been concerned with is the inclusion of some sort of lifeline program within GSWA, he added.