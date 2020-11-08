With the increasing number of COVID-19 cases on island, it isn’t just Guam Memorial Hospital struggling to accommodate sick Guamanians.

There currently are about 1,620 people actively fighting the novel coronavirus. Those whose homes aren’t conducive to self-isolation have been able to carry out their quarantine period at the government’s COVID-19 isolation facility, but that’s getting more difficult to do, which leads to delays.

“We don’t have the space available to house every positive case,” said Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman Janela Carrera. “Early on it was a lot more manageable because cases weren’t so high ... there were two to three cases a day. Now we’re seeing 80 to 90 new cases a day, so it’s a little harder to manage.”

It’s unclear why there’s a delay in getting people into the isolation facilities and out of homes where they could potentially infect family members.

Household contact accounts for the highest rate of transmission at 1,411, compared to 847 through community contact or 442 in the workplace, according to the Public Health report.

Critical

Dr. Felix Cabrera said isolation facilities are critical to the fight against COVID-19.

“There’s no doubt about the necessity of the (isolation) facility,” he said. “I believe we’re pretty unique for having the isolating facility, but it's such a critical part of our fight against COVID-19 to be able to do it.”

He said China built a rapid hospital facility, which essentially served as their isolation facility.

“It proved effective for them as part of their arsenal. We think it’s a critical part of our arsenal,” he said.

Cabrera acknowledged the criticisms lobbed against DPHSS for delays in contact tracing. He added, however, that “they’re so saturated” and this is why they continue to encourage the community to follow safety measures to reduce the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Physicians Advisory Group and the Surgeon Cell are urging residents who test positive to be moved quickly to isolation facilities.

He said firstly, if people who’ve tested positive are volunteering to be isolated – and especially they’re saying it’s not safe to isolate at home – then they should be allowed to be housed in the isolation facility.

Additionally, he said, the Physicians Advisory Group has strongly advocated for residents who test positive and have underlying health conditions to go to the isolation facilities. He said patients are monitored daily by DPHSS nurses, and any negative change in their health is more likely to be caught earlier and proper medical attention can be accessed sooner as opposed to isolating at home.

“There are nurses who check you daily – sometimes twice a day – and we want to take advantage of that,” he said.

As an example, he said, DPHSS nurses can see if oxygen levels drop below 95%, in which case they can call for additional or immediate medical attention.

“We have this issue with people with silent hypoxia ... or low oxygen, and that’s the dangerous part. Most people should be above 95%,” he said.

He said if someone gets to about 93% in their blood oxygen level, that’s the “beginning stages of going downhill.” And if the nurse catches it early, they can get the person medical attention immediately.

Delay

Part of the delay Public Health faces is contacting residents who've either tested positive or need to get tested because they've been in contact with someone who has tested positive.

Even with more investigators and contact tracers being added to the team, the growing number of new positives on a daily basis strains the team's ability to contact new or potential positives quickly. DPHSS has 11 full-time and four part-time contact tracers.

And for people who do test positive, Public Health officials have to evaluate their homes to see if it's conducive to isolation. If not, they’re supposed to be brought to a government isolation facility.

Available rooms

There are about 129 rooms total at the Bayview Hotel Guam, one of the isolation facilities. A number of rooms are occupied by residents as well as nurses who couldn't isolate at home because their homes lack room to properly stay separated from other family members.

Many households on Guam comprise multigenerational family members, which include elderly parents or grandparents – those most vulnerable to the novel coronavirus.

Carrera confirmed a second facility, Garden Court and Oceanview Hotel, has an additional 120 rooms in case the first facility is filled. That’s currently not in use, she said.

Educational campaign

Carrera said they’re working on an educational campaign to help people understand better how to isolate at home and protect their loved ones from catching the virus if they’re positive.

“We have some cases where multiple people in a household have tested positive,” she said. “It’s easier to treat that home as an isolation facility.”

She said there have been rare instances when a resident is housed in a quarantine facility because “everyone in the house was COVID-positive and the person didn’t want to get sick.”