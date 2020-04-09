As lawmakers gathered this morning to engage in emergency session, Republican senators are calling foul against a late night agenda that they say excluded input from the minority party.

"Unbelievable," stated a joint release from Minority Leader Sen. Telo Taitague, Assistant Minority Leader Sen. Louise Borja Muna, Minority Whip Sen. James Moylan and Sen. Wil Castro.

"At a time when we must come together as a community, the first act of the RULING MAJORITY is to adopt an after-the-fact session Agenda and without input from any of the four objecting senators," the release added.

All four senators have bills they've authored and would like to contribute to assisting Guam residents, the release stated.

"People’s lives are on the line. Our economy is on life support and the legislature’s leadership’s first step is to ramrod legislation to suit a political party. We will keep the people informed of any progress of our efforts to expose and undo this act of injustice upon the voice of democracy and the injustice upon the voices of the minority," the release added.

Taitague previously said she would attempt to include Bill 319-35 onto the session agenda. This bill, among other things, proposes a temporary reduction to the business privilege tax and would create an Income Tax Refund Deposit Fund, appropriating $20 million into the fund. That attempt failed this morning. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson said the bill was not aligned with standing rules.

In light of that, Taitague is also attempting to get Bill 322-35 onto the floor. That measure specifically creates a tax refund reserve fund for the expedited payment of tax refunds.

Otherwise, the session agenda contains some 30 bills related to the public health emergency and COVID-19, none of which have had a public hearing. Speaker Tina Muna Barnes waived public hearing requirements, certifying the existence of emergency conditions.

The measures also include bill that would grant the governor additional emergency powers and create penalties for anyone violating the governor's executive orders.

Also on the agenda is a recently introduced bipartisan measure intended to provide cash for eligible tax payers as they wait for federal stimulus aid, Bill 340-35 or the Recovery Income Support and Empowerment (RISE) Act.

The cash payment would be in addition to any federal aid. A potential amendment to that bill includes removing government employees from the legislation.

Individual filers can get $400 from the RISE Act and joint filers can get $800. These payment levels may also change as the bill is debated.

Under the existing language, anyone who filed either a 2018 or 2019 tax return and has an adjusted gross income of up to $40,000 is eligible under the RISE Act.

In the case of joint tax filers, people who make up to $80,000 are eligible.