Issues surface before ex-mayor's bribery case sentencing

Former Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas has been held at the Department of Corrections for more than one year, and he may have to wait a little longer before he is sentenced in the District Court of Guam.

A joint request for a status hearing was made on Thursday by both the federal prosecutor and Blas’ attorney.

“Logistical issues have arisen regarding the defendant’s sentencing, currently set for Oct. 13. The parties are requesting a status hearing to discuss these issues with the court in order to reach a resolution prior to sentencing,” the court filing states.

The specific issues were not detailed in court documents.

During last month’s request to delay sentencing, prosecutors asked for more time to secure in-person testimony from Brenda Kinian, who was the government's confidential source during the investigation.

Defense attorney Joseph Razzano wants Kinian available to testify in person, and opposed allowing her to testify virtually at Blas' sentencing, Post files state.

Blas faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to a single count of extortion under color of official right for taking bribes in exchange for the use of cluster mailboxes under the jurisdiction of the mayor's office. The mailboxes were allegedly used for drug distribution.