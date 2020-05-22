Issues transferring $276M to GDOL

For about a week now, the U.S. Department of Labor has been unable to transfer the initial $276 million in unemployment benefits funding for Guam because of a system issue, according to Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola.

Dell'Isola said this won't impact plans to start the application process sometime next week for affected workers, now at nearly 19,500.

As of Thursday, the $276 million is still with the federal government. It's been about a week since GovGuam officials initially thought $560 million, including the $276 million for unemployment benefits, was already received and available for use.

"They are trying to get the money to us. They are working through the issue," Dell'Isola said. "It's not in the system yet because they keep on running into some problems with the movement of the money."

The U.S. Department of Labor's first attempt to deposit the money was May 14, Guam time, and they have since been trying to fix the system on their side, Dell'Isola said.

But while the actual transfer of the money is delayed, Dell'Isola said his main concern right now is still getting the software completed so the online application process can open before the end of May.

"We will try to open up the system to get the claims in and have them verified weekly," Dell'Isola said.

When the application process opens, he said, the cloud-based system is capable of accepting the applications of each affected worker all at once in one day.

Child support

As of this week, GDOL's off-island vendor continues to work on the software that would allow the application process to move forward. Instructions about additional programs that the vendor has to integrate into the system have just been recently received by Guam Labor from the federal agency.

A program to deduct child support from unemployment benefits is one of them. Just recently, U.S. Labor instructed the local agency to install an additional program called the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements.

"Child support obligations will be taken out of (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) payments," according to Hannah Cho, Guam Labor special projects coordinator.

As of early Thursday morning, 1,029 Guam employers reported through hireguam.com that 19,408 of their employees were laid off, furloughed or got pay cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Cho said.

That's about 51% of the 38,000 displaced workers that are estimated to apply for unemployment benefits.

A manual application process is not an option, given the estimated large number of applications, Dell'Isola said.

Eligible Guam workers are entitled to up to $945 a week in unemployment benefits through July and up to $345 a week after that through the end of the year.

The federal government had approved Guam's budget submission of $924 million for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs, Labor officials said, and $276 million of that has been approved for initial release.

Substantial first check

Dell'Isola said he's thankful for the public's patience as Guam Labor tries to stand up a system in a week that usually takes a year to develop.

He called on affected workers to prepare the required documents, and to try to open a bank account for those who do not have one yet.

Once the application is approved, it would take a few days for the unemployment benefits to be deposited in an existing bank account. Otherwise, a check will be cut and released.

Dell'Isola said because the unemployment benefit is retroactive to the first day the worker lost their job, was furloughed or got a pay cut, the first check could be for a substantial amount, in some cases $7,000 or $8,000.

"So a bank account is important so the amount can be deposited directly. A check that's $7,000 or $8,000 could be harder to cash," he said.

Verification

Displaced workers need to verify eligibility every week, he added.

Guam Labor also updated its list of "frequently asked questions" about the PUA and FPUC programs, and launched a video public service announcement about the unemployment programs. The video features Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio and Dell'sola.

FAQ

Question: I got my job back, but at reduced hours. Am I eligible?

Answer: If you are working but your income was affected or reduced due to COVID-19, you may be be eligible if you’re making less than $494 a week.

Q: If I work more than one job, and was furloughed from one but not the other, am I eligible for benefits?

A: The number of jobs you have is not a qualifier. Eligibility is determined by your weekly income.

Q: If I am on paid leave, am I eligible for PUA?

A: You may not be eligible for PUA if you are using paid leave. However, if you use up all your paid forms of leave and still can’t return to work due to COVID-19, then you may be eligible for PUA benefits.