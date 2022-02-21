Parents waiting for the next round in benefits for students under P-EBT, will have to wait longer as issues with a master student listing must first be resolved.

The P-EBT, a type of food stamp card, provided $1,243 to each eligible student in the Guam Department of Edcuation to cover missed school meals due to pandemic related school closures last school year.

According to Janela Carrera, spokesperson of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, 14,239 parents were served and 26,094 cards were issued as of November 19, 2021.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The P-EBT helped to alleviate some financial hardships families experienced, the funds either supplemented or replaced their monthly food budget until the funds ran out.

The funding came from the U.S Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services, which is set to provide $438 in additional benefits to students to cover the summer.

When those benefits will be loaded is not set, as Carrera noted issues with the GDOE master list submitted need to be resolved.

“At this point, we want to get these issues resolved and (USDA) FNS approval. That will set the timeline. DMR rejected GDOE's submission so it needs to be fixed first,” Carrera said.

DMR is the vendor used by Public Health to manage the system tied into DPHSS’ P-EBT module."

"A master listing was previously provided to DPHSS for the next round of P-EBT. We are currently working with DPHSS in verifying another batch of student names that were tagged as having discrepancies such as duplicate names, different spelling or legal guardian, incorrect ID numbers. We expect to resolve these discrepancies this week," GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Once GDOE corrects the pending item they can move forward with getting approval from FNS, according to Carrera.

“Once approved then we can move forward on announcement to public, distribution of cards, and loading of funds,” she said.

The additional benefit will be a one-time deposit. No timeline for distribution has been set, however, parents are urged to hold onto their student’s P-EBT cards as it will provide the additional benefit to all GDOE students who were enrolled in School Year 2020-2021.

Beyond this, its not clear if more benefits will be issued to cover the 24 missed school days for the current school year as the FNS approved P-EBT School programs plan only covered SY 20-21.

Last school year, the benefits students received was calculated based on a daily rate of $7.97 for U.S. Territories.