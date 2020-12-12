IT&E donates to Pink Ball

IT&E supported the Pink Ball’s mission to raise funds to benefit Harvest House and Guam Cancer Care. The company donated raffle prizes valued at $1,007 —an iPhone 12 mini with two months of free service from IT&E was won by event supporter Joaquin Cook, according to a press release.

“We’re proud to once again support the Pink Ball in its worthy mission of fundraising for Harvest House and Guam Cancer Care. We applaud the Pink Ball and its committee for overcoming this year’s challenges to continue the good work they do to help those in need,” said Jim Oehlerking, chief executive officer of IT&E

IT&E is a Silver Sponsor of this year’s event, which was held virtually on Nov. 21.

Pink Ball Chairwoman Leah Beth Naholowaa thanked IT&E for its partnership.

”Thank you for your continued support throughout the years in spreading hope, compassion and love,” she said.