IT&E donates to typhoon victims in RP

IT&E Guam and CNMI raised a total of $3,600 in company and subscriber donations for the victims of Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses in the Philippines.

Between Nov. 18 and 26, the company held a text-to-donate campaign offering to match subscriber donations.

On Guam, $1,000 was raised to support relief efforts by the Filipino Community of Guam.

In the CNMI, $2,600 was raised for relief efforts by the Office of the Philippine Honorary Consul to the CNMI Glicero “Eli” Arago and the United Filipino Organization in the CNMI.

“Our hearts go out to those affected by these disasters. We thank our subscribers for their donations and we’re proud to partner with the Filipino Community of Guam, the Office of the Philippine Honorary Consul to the CNMI Glicero “Eli” Arago, and the United Filipino Organization to help victims of Typhoons Rolly and Ulysses restore their homes, community and lives," said Jim Oehlerking, chief executive officer of IT&E.

Supertyphoon Rolly, also known as Typhoon Goni, battered the Philippines on Oct. 31, and Typhoon Ulysses, also known as Typhoon Vamco, devastated the country on Nov. 11.