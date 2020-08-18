IT&E: Phone contest, giveaway is a scam

IT&E is cautioning customers of a phone giveaway that claims to represent IT&E.

"An unknown third party is posing as our organization and sending fraudulent offers to our customers on social media. The fraudulent social media post informs customers they can win a Samsung Galaxy S10 from IT&E Overseas by clicking on an icon," IT&E stated.

"This message and contest were not sent or approved by IT&E. There is no existing contest or giveaway that coincides with this social media post. All official contests and giveaways are announced on IT&E’s official social media pages and website."

IT&E asks customers to avoid clicking on the icon or link or sharing the post.

For additional questions or information call IT&E Guam at (671) 922-4483 or IT&E CNMI at (670) 682-4483.