IT&E announced today it is removing data caps for all its Guam postpaid subscribers until March 31, and pushing back bill due dates.

“We feel that it is important to help subscribers access the internet in order to keep our community functioning as normal as possible," said Jim Oehlerking, IT&E Chief Executive Officer. "With no data caps our subscribers can be informed of the latest updates, work from home efficiently and access online class lessons and assignments."

IT&E's bill payment deadline has been pushed back from the 15th of the month and subscribers can now pay their monthly bill anytime during the month and no late fees or suspensions will be applied.

The telecommunications company's stores remain open with strict sanitization and hand-washing procedures. Phone purchases and bill payments can be made online at www.ite.net or customers can call 922-4483 to speak with an associate.