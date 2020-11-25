Editor's note: This is the sixth in a series of stories about workers, along with their families, who have been able to get back on their feet after losing their jobs as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic and who later received temporary help from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

Chrissy Nangauta, 31, never imagined being a temporary certified nursing assistant, months after losing her full-time job as a janitorial services worker at an airline lounge.

"My auntie in the states works at the hospital. I told her I will be like her. I wear scrubs now," she said.

The coronavirus pandemic resulted in the loss of Nangauta's full-time job of nearly three years at the United Club Lounge, but it also opened the doors for her to be on the front line to help Guam fight COVID-19.

She went from being unemployed in March to temporarily employed in September in the housekeeping unit of Guam Memorial Hospital.

This week, she said, marks her first week as a full-time employee at GMH, working as a temporary certified nursing assistant, or CNA.

It's a certification that's used only during the pandemic.

"It feels good to help fight COVID-19. It's not only about having a new job, but it's also about helping the community," Nangauta told The Guam Daily Post.

She's sharing her story, hoping to inspire others to continue looking for job opportunities in the middle of a pandemic, especially because federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance payments end after hitting the 39-week mark.

Started with a Facebook post

Nangauta's journey to getting back on her feet started with a Facebook post.

That post led her to the website of the American Job Center, a one-stop career center for those looking for jobs and for employers looking for employees.

At the time, the Guam Department of Labor federally funded Dislocated Worker Program was looking to hire employees to help with COVID-19 cleanup and sanitization efforts. Nangauta applied.

"When I saw the ad, I jumped at it," she said.

Nangauta became part of a team of people sanitizing government COVID-19 quarantine and isolation facilities and homeless shelters.

She initially felt a bit scared about catching COVID-19 while wiping down or disinfecting frequently touched surfaces to prepare rooms for the next patients, but the training from Guam Homeland Security and Guam Memorial Hospital helped ease her mind, she said.

"They taught us how to properly put on and remove PPEs (personal protective equipment) without touching the contaminated areas like the front part of the PPE," she said. "We were taught how to properly and safely wash down walls used by those in quarantine."

Under the Dislocated Worker Program, she was assigned to GMH housekeeping. Her cohort also rotated between quarantine, isolation and homeless shelters.

One day, she said, a supervisor at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Barrigada Heights told her about the University of Guam temporary certified nursing assistant, or TCNA, program.

The UOG TCNA program recruits people who want to help COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

"I again jumped at it," Nangauta said.

On Saturday, she completed the training to become a temporary CNA. It was "like a crash course" in the nursing assistant program, she said, to fill the need for people to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19.

The program includes 32 hours of online training and 16 hours of skills training at the facilities where the applicants will be employed.

More jobs available

Guam Department of Labor Director David Dell'Isola said the Dislocated Worker Program has been able to employ at least 134 dislocated workers.

The program provides temporary work that could lead to permanent employment, and it gives workers a chance to learn new skill sets.

On Monday, Labor announced that there are still job openings for workers displaced by the pandemic, including:

Maintenance workers ($12.75 an hour);

Contact tracing data control clerks ($10.14 an hour); and

Contact tracing community program aides ($10.14 an hour).

Register on hireguam.com and upload your resume to apply, and send an email to ndwg.hiring@dol.guam.gov.

When applying, applicants are required to include their most recent letter of furlough or layoff, along with their full name, contact information and the position in which they are interested.

"We have so many hardworking individuals in this program that are proud to help Guam get ahead of the coronavirus. Many have found permanent employment, new occupations and learned new skills," Dell'Isola said Monday in a statement. "I encourage dislocated workers to apply and advance their career paths during this pandemic."

The six-month terms are funded by the National Dislocated Worker Grant.

"Don't be scared," Nangauta said, of working as a COVID-19 front-liner. "If you follow the safety guidelines and remember your training, you will get through that fear. At the end of the day, you have a job that helps feed your family and also helps keep the community safe."