Yigo native and Simon Sanchez High School graduate Aviation Boatswain's Mate (handling) Airman Apprentice Ethan John Doroteo is serving aboard USS Ronald Reagan as it continues to conduct operations in the Indo-Pacific region.

Among his duties, Doroteo is responsible for the handling of aircraft on the flight deck.

"It feels great to be part of something this important," Doroteo said.

Since the ship's Yokosuka departure in June 2020, the Ronald Reagan continues to operate in the Indo-Pacific alongside allies and partners to demonstrate the U.S. commitment to defense agreements, as well as provide security and stability in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.