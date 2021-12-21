Manolito Molinos, father of a sixth grade student, was among the many parents to line up early at the Guam Premier Outlets on Sunday to take advantage of the free health services provided by the Todu Guam Foundation.

“Only because it says first come, first served,” he said, referring to an email from Astumbo Middle school. He brought his son to avail of the free vision screening test.

“Just to see if he needs glasses or not. So far with the vaccination he’s already complete and physical is done so we are just here for the vision test,” he said. “It helps financially.”

Organizers said 135 children were seen by the foundation’s last Mobile Care Clinic for the year. The outreach was held in partnership with the Guam Marianas Lions Club. It provided free vision screening, school physicals, sports physicals, and PPD screenings to youth ages 2 to 17.

Like Molinos, many other families attended to relieve strain on their finances.

For some families it also was an opportunity to fulfill requirements for extracurricular activities like playing sports.

“Because we need it for Tuesday, she needs it for volleyball and first game is tomorrow,” said Beauleen Losongco, mother of an 11-year-old student athlete. “I thought that we were up to date (on shots,) but, we are not, so that’s why we are here. Financially, I don’t have to pay for it so it saves me money.”

The Mobile Care Clinic Outreach will reopen from noon-1 p.m. today to read PPD shots administered over the weekend.

Registered nurse Cheryll Quiaoit, who works for the Guam Department of Education and the Guam Memorial Hospital, said the clinic is a way to give back to the community.

“Christmas is a great season of giving. So, definitely our purpose to be here is to give back to the community even with the crisis we are facing with the pandemic that we have at this time. There’s always a way for us to reach out to the community, especially for those who have very limited access to health insurance," Quiaoit said.

Dennis Rodriguez, former senator and founder of Todu Guam Foundation, said outreach efforts are made possible by generations donations.

"When we couldn't do these outreach clinic we would provide vouchers to kids for them to go to private clinics and so those were refunded. It really varies on the level of funding we received. But we've done a very good job in getting a lot of dedicated doctors and nurses to volunteer their time," he said.

He said the outreach clinic is funded through private donors.

"We are a registered 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization and so people who donate to our foundation can absolutely claim it as a tax deduction," Rodriguez said.

The Todu Guam Foundation provides no-cost community support services to underinsured Guam residents through various programs to include, Patient Navigation and Financial Assistance Program, Health Prevention and Outreach initiatives.