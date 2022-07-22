Families gathered on Thursday in the island’s capital for the first time since 2019 to commemorate 78 years since the ending of the brutal Japanese occupation during World War II.

While many island residents grew up going to the event, among the throngs of people who spent the holiday on the parade route were people experiencing the frenetic energy, bountiful food and Guamanian hospitality the annual tradition brings for the very first time.

The smell of barbecue and local tunes blasting through speakers overflowed the streets of Marine Corps Drive, despite the stormy weather. The excitement and joy of attendees was palpable as children and even adults smiled and laughed while playing in the rain.

Military officials marched and bright floats colorfully decorated rolled from Adelup to the intersection of Route 1 and Route 8 before Padre Palomo Park.

Among Thursday’s first-timers was Allison Hermanson, 40, of Dededo.

“It is amazing,” she told The Guam Daily Post. “I love the spirit that all the locals are bringing here. It’s been so much fun.”

Hermanson, who is originally from Minnesota, moved to the island a little over a year ago with her three children and husband Maj. Kyle Hermanson, commander of Task Force Talon.

Kyle Hermanson was among those who walked in the parade.

“They are actually marching - Task Force Talon, they are all marching today,” she said.

Allison Hermanson noted that she enjoyed the hospitality of fellow parade-watchers.

“We didn’t bring a tent and the neighbors next door, they let us have a tent and so I am just loving the camaraderie going on,” she said.

The inclement weather prompted some people to seek shelter under tents and canopies while others braved the steady downpour all to be closer to the action.

“Just soaking in the culture, the new smells, the new food, the kids are out playing in the rain," Allison Hermanson said. "It's just a lot different than what we’re used to in the U.S. mainland. If it was a rainy day, people wouldn't attend the parade."

Another resident excited to have experienced the Liberation Day parade was Madelyn McKenzie, 19, originally from Oregon.

“I got here in February of this year,” she stated. “My husband (joined the Army and was stationed) since February of last year.”

Island residents have not been able to commemorate Guam’s Liberation Day for the last two years, due to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, adding a layer of luck and providence for people who may not be living on island in the next few years.

“I like it. I expected a lot of people because I know people are excited because I guess last year was canceled," McKenzie concluded.