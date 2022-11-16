'It is quite the leap of faith': Doctor concerned with on-base abortions

Cases regarding Guam's local laws that limit abortions are still undecided, but the on-island situation has gained national attention, as questions were raised before the U.S. Congress over what an abortion ban would mean for military doctors stationed on Guam, in light of the U.S. Supreme Court's repeal of Roe v. Wade.

In July, active military service members and doctors shared their concerns over accessing abortion and questioned what the abortion bans will mean for them.

One of the individuals who submitted testimony before Congress was Dr. Megan Klocek, an obstetrician and gynecologist at Naval Hospital Guam. She expressed concern over whether risk of arrest would be present locally if she legally performed an abortion at the military medical facility. Klocek also has signed on recently as a part-time OB-GYN with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“What assurances can you give me that my family will not be torn apart? How is the question of jurisdiction to be reconciled when NCIS says I haven’t committed a crime, but Guam says I have?” she wrote in testimony submitted to the committee. “It is quite the leap of faith, to hope it will all just work out. Who will care for my patients if my partners and I are in jail?” an article from Defense One quoted Klocek saying.

But, according to the secretary of defense, the doctor's concern is a nonissue.

"On Oct. 20, 2022, the Secretary of Defense released a memorandum on the subject: Ensuring Access to Reproductive Health Care. Per that memorandum, the Secretary of Defense states that there is no higher priority than taking care of our people, and ensuring their health and well-being. The Department of Defense will continue to closely evaluate our policies to ensure that we continue to provide seamless access to reproductive health care as appropriate and consistent with federal law,” United States Naval Hospital Guam and Joint Region Marianas told the Guam Daily Post.

As it stands, there is no conflict between Guam law and federal abortion laws. But the island's military command and hospital have said there should be no need for DoD doctors to fear legal action locally.

"Federal funds and federal facilities may be used to conduct abortions in cases where the life of the mother would be endangered if the fetus were carried to term or in a case in which the pregnancy is the result of an act of rape or incest under 10 USC § 1093. Guam enjoys concurrent legal jurisdiction with the federal government over U.S. Naval Hospital Guam under 48 USC § 1704,” U.S. Naval Hospital Guam and Joint Region Marianas told The Guam Daily Post in response to the media coverage.

While justified, the doctor’s concern centered around the possibility of future change in abortion laws locally, USNH Guam and JRM said, but even then it would remain a nonissue for military doctors.

"In the event that a case exists where state or territorial law conflicts with federal law, according to Article VI section 2 of the U.S. Constitution (the supremacy clause), the federal law reigns supreme. Additionally, the President would have the authority to exclude Guam's concurrent jurisdiction if a Guam law interferes with national security interests under 48 USC § 1704 (b),” the officials stated.