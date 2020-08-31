Guam dancer Brian Esperon is hard to miss these days.

The 28-year-old is used to being in the spotlight as a professional dancer, but that spotlight got a lot brighter with a viral TikTok dance he choreographed to the hit song "WAP" by Cardi B featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

"The song came out on a Friday on Guam at about 2 p.m., and I knew the song was going to be big because it had Cardi B and Meghan Thee Stallion. So I already planned on choreographing to it before the song even came out," Esperon said. "The day the song came out I went to the studio with a few of my close friends and I made a little dance in the studio, uploaded it, edited it that night and within the first day it got a lot of attention. Cardi B reposted it on her Instagram story and she retweeted it on her Twitter account and from there, it just kept blowing up."

Three days later, 100,000 people had shared video of them doing the dance, and the last time he checked more than 800,000 were doing his dance, Esperon said on Wednesday.

"My favorite thing about the 'WAP' video going viral is that it got a lot of people's minds off all the crazy stuff happening in the world, not just the pandemic, but all the different social issues," he said.

Esperon's dance style is high energy and he is known for going "full out," but he said while the dance is "pretty difficult," he enjoys connecting with followers and offering modifications.

"So many people of different backgrounds and genders, a lot of people who had disabilities, were doing the dance. I've seen people in wheelchairs do the dance," he said. "I've seen a guy – he literally had no arms or legs, but he was doing the dance and he had the biggest smile on his face and all the comments were super supportive of him."

Esperon is now on the cusp of 1 million TikTok followers, up to 900,000 from 600,000 just a couple of weeks ago before the "WAP" video.

Before the pandemic, Esperon was traveling back and forth between Guam and Los Angeles. Now, with the lockdown limiting how he and other dancers can perform in the physical world, he is focusing on what he can do in the virtual world.

"The dance industry is changing due to the pandemic. A lot of studios in the states have been closing," he said, "It just gives me more time to make dances and to be more active on my social media and respond to people."

Esperon: Be true to yourself

Dancing since the age of 8 with Skip Entertainment and choreographing since he was 15, the Guam native shared some advice for aspiring young dancers on Guam and for anyone trying to realize a dream: Be true to yourself.

"Being yourself is what helps take you to the next level," he said. "I've always tried to set myself apart. ... I do that by owning that I'm from Guam and that's what makes me different."