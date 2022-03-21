Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of stories that looks at the increasing cost of food and other goods in Guam.

It’s been a while since Tammy Dilla’s family of six has gone out to eat in a restaurant.

When her husband lost his job during the pandemic, Dilla became the sole income earner.

"We only go out to work, school, pay bills, shop for grocery items," the 35-year-old mother of four said. "And at least once a week, we take the kids to the park or the beach to get some fresh air and be in the water on my day off."

Across Guam, families are feeling like their dollar doesn't go quite as far as it used to. They are not imagining it.

The value of $1 has shrunk to 48 cents compared to its purchasing power in 1996, government data shows.

Right before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was 51 cents.

Dining out or "meals away from home" cost 10% more in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, based on the Bureau of Statistics and Plans latest report on the consumer price index, a widely followed gauge of inflation.

While choosing to eat at home has always been more economical, even that has gone up.

Guam's overall food prices went up by 10.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 from a year ago, with fish and seafood prices alone going up 29%, and beef prices spiking by 26%.

The price of motor fuel went up by 32.9%. And that doesn't include the series of pump price hikes in 2022 that brought regular gas prices to nearly $6 a gallon until going back down to $5.79 a gallon.

Electricity spiked 25.6% in a year, also based on the latest consumer price index, which is a measure of the average change in prices over time of goods and services that households buy.

What Guam and the rest of the nation are going through is higher inflation, the phenomenon of rising prices.

"It’s going to get worse” in the months ahead so families have to rearrange their household budget, according to Guam economist Claret Ruane, who’s also a professor at the University of Guam.

Expect most goods to cost more for much longer and for driving and flying to cost even more, especially in the summer, she said.

It comes down to people's choices, including the types of vehicles they drive and how they drive them, she said.

Ruane is forecasting the consumer price index percentage increase by the time Guam reaches the fourth quarter of 2022 will be more than 6%, a lot worse than the 5.3% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

"For some who are maxed out and they have only enough money to live day by day, that’s where the tough choice will be,” Ruane said.

'Printed way too much money'

U.S. inflation in February saw a new 40-year high of 7.9%, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a limit on fuel supply could make that worse if oil isn't replaced with enough domestic production and if the invasion persists, Ruane said.

For Guam's consumer price index, the average annual inflation reached 3.8% in 2021 compared to 1.7% in 2020 and 1.8% in 2019.

BankPacific President and Chairman Phil Flores said the nation has "printed way too much money, and has been doing so for a while, not just since President Biden's inauguration."

"Our national debt is now larger than our gross domestic product," he said. "If the Federal Reserve was a bank, it would be bankrupt."

Guam is surely hit harder on some items, but not all, Flores said.

"For instance, gas hit over $7 per gallon at some California stations. However, it is slightly less expensive in Saipan than it is on Guam," Flores said.

On Guam, the government and residents may not be able to stop inflation but they can control their taxes and spending habits, Flores said.

Put impulse buying on pause

"Learn how to budget as a family and live within it. Say goodbye, at least for a while, to impulse buying. It's easier than one might think," Flores said.

Drive only as much as you can afford in fuel purchases, he said.

Better yet, he said, "push for a reduction in the fuel tax."

"The amount is inflated, thus the amount collected through fuel tax is inflated. Lower the percentage on the tax," Flores said, adding that the gross receipts tax, or the business privilege tax, should be rolled back from 5% to 4%.

Speaker Therese Terlaje's Bill 260 seeks to repeal the latest 4-cent increase in fuel tax, while her Bill 261 seeks to eliminate the liquid fuels tax altogether.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, using federal funds, has offered $300 gas vouchers to eligible families. She also has asked for Guam's exemption from the federal Jones Act, to help lower gas prices by allowing international shipping companies to carry U.S. oil to Guam and other territories.

Inflation: Why?

Ruane said as the pandemic abruptly shut down the global economy, demand for many goods declined sharply in early 2020.

Gas prices decreased then, as travel by land, air and sea became limited. Guam's regular gas price was $3.13 a gallon in May 2020.

Ruane said the influx of billions of federal pandemic dollars helped keep the Guam economy afloat.

But even with available money, such as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, people couldn't spend or weren’t spending as much as COVID-19 infections raged on.

Consumer demand remained low until the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines came out in late 2020, and people went back to work.

The pent-up demand for goods and services exploded as stores, restaurants and other types of businesses reopened, Ruane said.

But producers, including farms and factories, couldn’t keep up with consumer demand. So prices rose sharply, Ruane said. Guam relies heavily on products from the U.S.

"Most economists would say inflation is caused by too much money chasing too few goods,” Ruane said, pointing to the basics of supply and demand.

Add to all this the decrease in the number of available workers. A September 2021 Guam Department of Labor report said a total of 50,410 working-age civilian Guam residents said they "did not want a job."

With Guam Visitors Bureau officials eyeing the visitor industry to pick up starting in the quarter from April to June, an increase in tourism would help to keep the economy going even as pandemic relief funds gradually ease, Ruane said.

BankPacific's Flores, however, said Guam's economy, by the end of 2022, "will be exactly like it is today."

"But the light at the end of the tunnel will be more visible than what we can see now," he said. "One of the functions that drive an economy is consumer confidence. If we can rid ourselves of COVID restrictions and fear mongering, confidence will grow and with it, our economy."