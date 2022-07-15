'It’s great,' says GDOE aide who received $5K payment

Peter San Nicolas has worked as a school aide for the Guam Department of Education for 28 years.

This year is the first time, to his knowledge, he and other staff members were given an incentive such as the one-time retention payment many public school employees received yesterday.

Checks were cut to 1,693 GDOE staffers, including school aides, program coordinators and other workers in support roles for a one-time payment of $5,000 each.

For employees such as San Nicolas it’s a boost to both morale and the pocketbook.

“I think it’s great, especially now that everything is going up, gas went up, commodities, supplies, so it’s a big help,” San Nicolas said. “Right now, we are just going to take what we can get.”

He said it shows that GDOE appreciates its employees.

On Wednesday, the island's public school system announced that a one-time retention payment was approved by the U.S. Department of Education, using American Rescue Plan funding for fully classified and limited-term employees who were actively employed by GDOE as of May 26, 2022.

'Challenging times'

Historically, GDOE has had a high turnover rate of employees such as school aides. The pandemic exacerbated retention issues in schools all over the island.

“Yes, we have seen some challenges. During these challenging times we did see staff turnover increase at every level and that gets challenging to run an organization this large,” said then-acting Superintendent Frank Cooper-Nurse.

He said the aim of the retention payment is twofold.

“It's a recognition and retention payment and we are hoping that recognizing the staff for their support in keeping schools open and their hard work over the year, it's also to try to keep them with the department moving forward,” Cooper-Nurse said.

With GDOE school nurses, teachers and administrators already receiving raises, Cooper-Nurse said outgoing Superintendent Jon Fernandez wanted to give the rest of the support staff a financial incentive.

And it appears to be a first.

“I know of different types of bonuses provided to local law, but, specifically pertaining to how bonuses are paid - and I want to stay away from the word 'bonus,' but specifically federal funds allowing for a one-time retention payment, I am not aware of anything (in) recent times. Perhaps years ago, but nothing that I am aware that has happened recently especially with the grants that we are receiving from USED right now,” Cooper-Nurse said.

The allowable uses of ARP funds gave GDOE broad authority on how the money is spent.

“Therefore, looking at the utilization of the funds and having it tied to the ARP, that’s how it was approved and implemented. That’s why it was this source,” Cooper-Nurse said.

Classified GovGuam employees follow the government's general pay plan, and are eligible for increments and promotions based on the structure of their position, hiring and evaluation.

The one-time retention payment paid out yesterday is not aligned with the general pay plan procedures of awarding compensation.

“There’s two ways our employees get paid. We do have the ability to do a direct deposit. For those who are expecting a direct deposit, depending on their financial institution, that could take 24 to 48 hours. Otherwise, for those who do not have direct deposit, checks have been made ready since Wednesday,” Cooper-Nurse said.

While word of the payments started buzzing last week among some GDOE employees, for many others, it was a "see it to believe it," type of situation.

“A lot of these things, of course, are subject to approval, processing, getting things in place and in order. I think the staff is definitely pleasantly surprised when it finally went through, … here at GDOE we know that until you actually see it in a paper check or in an account, we all just kind of hope that it all goes through. It was a good surprise for a lot of people, and it was very much welcomed, … it was great,” said Leilani Keone, GDOE personnel services administrator in the department's human resource division.

Cooper-Nurse said, in terms of retention programs, GDOE has different avenues to enhance retention, such as training, but monetary incentives such as the one seen today may be considered again in the future.

“But, right now, this is pretty fresh off the release in doing this as a one-time payment. There’s always a possibility for something like this occurring in the future but currently we are going to look at enhancing retention programs internally,” Cooper-Nurse said.