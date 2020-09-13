For Ben and Susie Arceo, love springs eternal.

“Next Wednesday is the exact day of our wedding anniversary. We were married Sept. 16, 1950,” said Jesusa "Susie" Arceo, 88, seated next to her husband in their Ordot home.

“We have been married 70 years and so far we are doing OK,” said 89-year-old Vicente "Ben" Arceo.

In 2016 they were officially named the longest-married couple on island.

They met in elementary school and, as they say, the rest is history.

“So we have been together ever since second or third grade all the way to high school," Susie Arceo said. "We carpooled because we had no bus. So we carpooled every day. We rode together in a jeep going to Sinajana High School.”

The two were inseparable until Ben Arceo was drafted to the military, she said.

“They took him away to the Korean War and before he left Guam to go to Korea, he proposed to my parents that he wanted to get married to me and my father said, 'What? No, I will kill you before you marry my daughter. Go on to the military and when you come back you marry my daughter.’”

Ben followed his future father-in-law’s directive.

“After two years he came back from the Army, we start a family,” said Susie Arceo. A family that grew to include six daughters, five sons, 49 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.

They lived in San Jose, California, for 30 years before moving back to Guam.

Daughters Juanita Arceo and Frances Toves said they are excited about their parents' platinum anniversary.

“It’s a miracle that they are here with us today," Toves said from her home in Las Vegas. "So for them to be at their 70th wedding anniversary – thank God, it’s a total miracle.”

“They are awesome,” said Juanita Arceo, who lives with her parents. “They are my best friends.”

The Arceos' secret to a successful union that stands the test of time is simple.

“It’s just love," said Susie Arceo. "I listen to him and he listens to me."

And it might help that their stars are aligned.

“We both have a sign of Capricorn. I was born January 1st; he was born January 15th. ... We have the same sign. Even that one brought us together.”

For her, it’s hard to name just one thing she loves about her life partner.

“My favorite thing is everything,” she said.

The Arceos share a love of a good melody and plan to continue to make beautiful music together.

“We always sing together and that’s not going to stop,” she said.