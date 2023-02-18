As he prepares to step down as president of the University of Guam, Thomas Krise looked back on his experience leading the university for five years.

“I’m finishing up. I have about six months to go to finish up five years at the university, and it’s really been a great privilege to be there,” Krise said Tuesday during the monthly membership meeting of the Rotary Club of Tumon Bay.

During his tenure, Krise noted, the university not only faced the challenge of navigating the pandemic, but also focused on accentuating the growth of the university and building its reputation in the region and in the U.S.

“Reputation, I think, is what we’ve been focused on for five years,” Krise said. "Our strategic plan has had two things that we’ve really focused on. One is being recognized as a research university centered in island wisdom. And then, also, leading as a partnership institution in Guam and the whole of the region of Micronesia."

Research funding

About 20 years ago, UOG became very serious about National Science Foundation, National Institutes of Health and other federal research enterprises. And, in Krise’s opinion, in a number of different ways, the university really has accelerated this, even through the pandemic.

“Now we are now spending $19.4 million a year just in federal research, and that supports 162 full-time-equivalent jobs. That’s over 200 jobs altogether. And this is work on coral reefs, cancer research, things related to NASA, agriculture and aquaculture – there’s a tremendous amount of work going on,” he said.

“So, (it is) almost $20 million a year that we’re bringing in and spending in Guam and the region. (That) places us in the top 35% of American universities that receive such funding. For an institution of our small size to be in the top third of American universities of that funding is really an incredible achievement. And that’s a rise of 87% just since the beginning of the COVID lockdown."

Even though it sounds like a lot of money going into the university, Krise said, he stressed there are limits on how the money can be spent. For example, the funds cannot be utilized for operations.

“It’s really a tremendous thing and it winds up being a problem for us because the Legislature hears all this money coming in and they think, ‘Oh, they don’t need any money,’ but we can’t spend a penny of that money on anything except what they tell us to do, which is research to carry out. So we can’t use that money to pay the light bill or pay for regular salaries, that kind of thing. So it’s been a challenge for us,” Krise said.

Partnerships

In terms of partnerships, Krise believes the pandemic pushed the university to show how engaged and dedicated it is to the community.

“The partnerships we have with the Department of Public Health and Social Services (and) the Guam National Guard. We ran the data center (and) the call center. We had the largest of the vaccination centers in the field house,” Krise said. "Those relationships were really highlighted during the pandemic, and we do this kind of partnership on so many levels across Guam and the region."

Krise elaborated on the relationships UOG has built during his tenure.

“We’ve got all these partnerships going with Northern Marianas College. We’ve got a new imprint of UOG Press called PROA publications just launched last weekend. We have a 3+1 Program in CHamoru studies (and) another one in criminal justice with Northern Marianas College, so students can graduate from UOG and stay in Saipan the whole time. And then, we send diplomas out for them to award at the end of NMC graduation. We also have a similar program in special education with Palau Community College. We have a new 2+2 Program in computer science with (Guam Community College). So we’ve got a lot of partnerships going on."

Krise also noted that the university has a number of things going on related to health care and nursing, thanks, in large part, to the late Margaret Hattori-Uchima.

“Our dear late Margaret Hattori-Uchima had been leading a lot of really great partnerships across the region," Krise said. "It’s been interesting how the COVID experience has solidified a lot of our connections across the region."

Krise said the pandemic, “in a strange way kind of accelerated some of the things, like our ability to do online activities. We’ve really improved our customer service and the speed of some of our activities because we were all forced to go online.”

The university’s online education is leaps and bounds from where it used to be, he said, and UOG is doing more of it now than before COVID-19, even in face-to-face classes.

“A lot of the faculty just have a better facility with it, we all know how to use it better," Krise said. "So I think it’s really accentuated the quality of the classroom experience, whether it’s online or in person. There’s a real boost that way."

Yet another partnership the university has been able to facilitate in the past five years is its work with Sea Grant.

“We’ve been a land grant institution for 50 years and now we’re also a Sea Grant institution, and so that opens the door to certain kinds of funding to support anything having to do with the marine environment,” he said.

Graduating students

The university also has been focused on improving retention and graduation rates. According to Krise, there are several factors contributing to the numbers.

“We’ve had a record number of graduates in recent years. Even while the enrollment has sagged, ... it has sagged nationally, due to COVID," Krise said. "In the country, we are down 1.4 million students from before the pandemic to now. We’re not quite sure what they’re doing. Of course, the tight job market means there’s plenty of pull into the job market. Locally, the military recruiting is one of the ways we tend to lose people.”

Community impact

As he is ending his second presidency at a university, Krise reflected on the journey he has had with UOG and how much of an impact he believes the university has within the community.

“I can’t think of another university anywhere that matters more to the economy, to the job opportunities, to the kind of preservation and transmission of culture (and) of language preservation," said Krise.

With his career in education that has taken him all over the world, Krise looks at his time on Guam and with UOG as one of the most important and fulfilling roles he has ever had.

“Every other institution that I have been in – including the Air Force Academy, University of Central Florida, University of the Pacific (and) Pacific Lutheran University – those are all important in their communities, but they’re not as important as UOG is to our community. So that’s been a super privilege to be a part of something so essential."

When asked what he was most proud of, Krise said it was the planning and leadership and all UOG has accomplished as a university.

“We have lots of ways that the outside world is noticing UOG. And I think that’s something we should, collectively, be really proud of. Because it’s seven decades of development of this institution. I think that feels really good.”

Sailing away

As his days with the university come to an end, Krise said he's looking forward to spending more quality time with his family.

“My wife and I plan to go sailing as the first order of business,” he said. "We’re going to go do that for a few months."