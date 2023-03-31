Six graduates of Asmuyao Community School received their high school diplomas Thursday – an accomplishment they and their families were all proud of. For three of the graduates, completing high school is a step toward reclaiming a life that was stolen by an addiction to drugs.

“It’s time for me to give back to the community. Before I used to take, now it’s time for me to give back,” said Jason Asprer, Department of Corrections Residential Substance Abuse Treatment client and Asmuyao graduate, as he celebrated receiving his high school diploma.

Asprer, 46, was in the 11th grade when he dropped out of high school. It was a decision he said, in part, placed him on a path to drug addiction and a seven-year prison sentence.

Incarcerated at DOC, Asprer came across a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” while participating in the prison’s substance abuse treatment program.

“I got my diploma while I was in DOC. That was one of our goals. We were in the RSAT program so they offered it to us, those who did not have their diploma, so they offered it in the RSAT program,” he said. “I was incarcerated for seven years. Initially, my plan was to try and get my GED (diploma) but when they offered us Asmuyao to receive a high school diploma, that was something way better than a GED.”

Although the program was tough, giving up wasn’t an option for Asprer.

“I took it very serious,” he said. “It wasn’t that hard with (Asmuyao) because they were always there to help us every step of the way, especially Mr. Rand (Coffman), I’m so grateful to him.”

The graduation ceremony held at the Sinajana Mayor’s Office community theater Thursday afternoon had Asprer excited, as he now sees a future of opportunity ahead.

“For me, this is life-changing because now it opens doors for me to gain legal employment. It’s easier now than before. I was not able to get employed because of not having my diploma,” he said, adding that being unemployed is another factor that led him down a path of crime.

Completing his high school diploma is a “precious” moment in his life but it's only one of the several ways Asprer is trying to improve himself so that he is a productive member of the community.

“I didn’t only receive my diploma while in DOC, I was also able to complete the Guam Trades Academy (training) in DOC,” he said. “Now because I am still in recovery my plan is to complete my after care program and get a job. I haven’t really thought about it, but one of my other goals is to continue my education at the Guam Trades Academy. When we took the Guam Trades Academy at DOC under the grant from the governor’s office, they pay for another if we want to pursue it, and that’s one of the things I'm going to do next.”

Asprer thanked his family for their support and credited them for his success thus far.

“I was very thankful and grateful that my family was there for me no matter what, … never once that they would miss visitation, not even once even if they weren’t feeling well. I was never out of Pay Tel, out of hygiene, incoming, visitation and I am very thankful and grateful,” he said.

'It really pays off'

His mother, Lorraine Felix, told The Guam Daily Post that she stood by her son as any mother would.

“He just got released Dec. 31, 2022, right before (the) new year. I honestly can’t put words together to express all the hardship, the different experiences we went through especially through the pandemic not being able to see one another,” she said. “It was very hard.”

Felix supported her son’s goal and put in the effort to help keep him on track through schooling and treatment.

“Honestly, I feel so exhausted. I tried to help him keep up with his days, … keeping him on his schedule. I do his calendar and reminding him because he's really busy, seven days a week,” she said. “All the support that I gave him from the time he was in it pays off, it really pays off having him home. … No matter how old they are, no matter what situation they are in, it's our kids. Mothers are like that. They support their kids all the way.”

Now she said her son “feels complete.”

“Oh, I know he feels so happy and I’m happy about him accomplishing his high school diploma after waiting so many years. He didn’t make it all the way through the 12th grade, he only made it up to the 11th grade and with the experience with having to get his diploma … he was very happy. He told me about how he would be feeling so complete,” the proud mom told the Post.

Asprer shared that others who are faced with similar struggles in life can reach their goals and overcome obstacles, they just have to have the willpower.

“If they really want it and work hard towards it, it’s attainable and achievable,” he said.

Breaking the cycle

Asmuyao Director Rand Coffman told the Post that success stories like Asprer’s are a testament to how education helps to break the cycle of crime and can help address the problem of drug addiction on island.

“(The former) director of (the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency) clearly stated the only way you’re going to break the cycle is through higher education. That these folks do not have to support themselves through selling within that drug arena to live their lives, that’s the only way to end it and that’s what we are doing,” Coffman said of breaking the cycle of crime.

Coffman visited the DOC RSAT students every Friday during the six-month program at the correctional facility to collect their work, grade and put together their transcripts to build on to complete their high school graduation requirements. When they were released from prison, the three RSAT students attended another three months of schooling at Asmuyao to earn their diplomas. Their hard work and strong work ethic dispelled a number of stigmas convicts have in the community.

“You have your birthday and your anniversary but then there’s another one – it's called a sobriety date, the actual day they realized sobriety was real for them. And that date is just as important to these folks as birthdays. Because, really, in a sense, it is a birthday. And from there, all of a sudden they have a completely different change in outlook, they’re no longer in the fog, … of whatever addiction or drug of choice and all of a student they become who they really are,” Coffman said.

According to Coffman, it’s the change in outlook that people like Asprer can use to help others with similar struggles in life achieve their goals and change their lives.

“We teach them how to be lifeguards. And being lifeguards means when they get out they’re going to be able to help a whole bunch of people because they’re going to have these skills that they’ve learned about getting peer support or counseling. We don’t do it for them to take care of them we do it because now they have a sobriety date and they’re going to go out and meet people who were them before they got their sobriety date and that’s where they can help,” he said.