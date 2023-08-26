'It’s time we have equity': Territorial delegates push for statues in Capitol

Some members of Congress are advocating for the U.S. territories to be represented with statues in the Capitol in Washington, D.C., similar to those that represent the 50 states.

The Capitol houses the meeting chambers of the Senate and House of Representatives, and features historic architecture and art, including statues of the 50 states at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center, bringing representation and pride with an icon of each state. For example, representing Alabama is Helen Keller, a disability and women's rights advocate. Sequoyah, inventor of the Cherokee alphabet, represents Oklahoma. King Kamehameha I represents Hawaii.

This statue collection began in the mid-1800s when Congress passed legislation for each state to donate a representative statue. There are no statues in the Capitol that represent the territories. Several members of Congress want to change that.

“I sure wish there was representation for the territories,” said Guam Del. James Moylan. “Every state of the 50 states have had a statue placed there. ... But none of the territories are represented. Maybe we were forgotten, but that was a long time ago. ... I think we should be remembered.”

Moylan is one of the delegates from the territories sponsoring legislation to include statues that he said will represent all of America.

“It’s time we have equity,” he said. “We are citizens, we are U.S. territories. Our representation would mean a lot to many of the people in the territories.”