A man is accused of stealing two vodka bottles from a gas station before allegedly telling police it was for his first party.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, J1 Billy walked into a Barrigada gas station about 7 p.m. Sunday, took two Smirnoff vodka bottles, walked out and ran across the street.

When Billy was informed of the theft allegations, he stated, "I'm sorry, sir. It was for my first party," the complaint stated.

Then, that same night, the same officer responded to a complaint of two men fighting and damaging a vehicle in Barrigada before seeing Billy fighting with his uncle on the ground. Billy's uncle was trying to get him to go home, according to the complaint.

A witness later reported she saw a man later identified as Billy damaging her car, in particular, entering her car, kicking the dashboard area, exiting and punching the vehicle. The witness also said Billy lunged at her and that is when his uncle got involved.

Billy was charged with criminal mischief as a third-degree felony and theft as a petty misdemeanor.

Past charges

Billy, who is also known as T One Billy and Jeffrey Bakery, was charged in July 2021 in connection with stealing beer from a gas station.

In that incident, Billy allegedly took two cases of beer before dropping one case and running out with the other case in hand. Police came several hours later after Billy allegedly returned to steal more beer.

Billy also threatened to kill employees and threw a case of beer at them after they remotely locked the door, documents state.

Billy was charged with third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony, assault as a misdemeanor, criminal mischief as a misdemeanor and three counts of retail theft as a petty misdemeanor.