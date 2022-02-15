James Zheng was working at his store Z Market in Harmon on Saturday morning when he came face-to-face with an armed robber.

The store along Adrian Sanchez Street, commonly called Hamburger Road, has been open over 20 years.

“They bring a gun inside and tell me to give them the money. I give him the money and they take it and run away. Another person was waiting outside,” said Zheng. “It was scary.”

The masked gunman took off with $300 in cash and phone cards, police said.

“They were all covered up. I could not see them,” Zheng said. “I am OK. I just need to be careful now, because there’s a lot of cases of people stealing nowadays.”

The incident was captured on the store’s video surveillance and circulated on social media over the weekend.

The suspect is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, and last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, a black baseball cap, and a blue face mask.

The suspect, who was armed with a black handgun, took off in a silver Nissan crossover with temporary license plates, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police dispatch at 475-8615~7.