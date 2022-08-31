Families living on Guam who have been struggling with rising power bills and outages due to generation shortages don’t have to wait to avail of new financial benefits created through the Inflation Reduction Act.

The federal legislation was signed into law by President Joe Biden in late August. On top of promises to lower prescription drug and health care costs, the new law also focuses on lowering energy costs by providing tax credits and other subsidies for electric vehicles and other high-ticket items that reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Jeff Voacolo, the chief operating officer of Generation Renewable Inc., a company that has installed and provided long-term financing options for residential and commercial solar energy systems, called it a “great bill,” particularly for territories like Guam.

“It really spurs the industry,” he said, noting that tax credits for solar systems were scheduled to be reduced to 22% in 2023.

With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, local families are guaranteed a minimum 30% credit, which can be increased to upward of 50%, according to Joe Rosario, GRI’s business development director.

“To get it up to 40%. The system that was built has to have a certain amount of domestic content, meaning that half of system has to be made in America. And then to take it up another 10%, would be to use benefits for communities considered low income,” Rosario explained. “The 50% (incentive) is absolutely incredible.”

The change means that instead of the previous payback period of four and a half years, customers will now own their system, and complete payments, in under two years’ time.

“So it's a game changer,” he said. “And it should increase employment on the on the private sector side. We’re already seeing that because of where the energy rates are. So we're seeing an uptick in our production. But now that it's really, really become affordable, we're looking forward to increasing our workforce in a matter of the next few months for sure.”

The tax credits can be retroactively applied to purchases made beginning Jan. 1, the businessmen confirmed. For solar energy users who bought their systems before that - new tax credits to add battery storage to their home’s infrastructure are available for the first time ever.

“That appears to be the same 30, 40, 50% tax credit. So that's just another unbelievable thing that's in this bill,” Voacolo said.

With recent generation challenges and brownouts during peak demand evening hours, battery storage can help bridge any gaps in energy production when the sun has already set, he added.

Any solar tax credits earned in a year that a filer is due a tax refund, can roll over to offset a future tax liability, according to Rosario.

Voacolo also noted that the investment provides one of the best returns for homeowners, in terms of the value it adds to one’s property.

“It's a dollar-for-dollar appreciated value on your house. So, very simply, if you bought a system for $30,000 and you financed it, you put it on your house - with this new law within two years it’s paid off. Now your house just went up in value at $30,000. It’s just incredible,” he said.

The credits will be available until at least 2033.

Scaling up

GRI stressed that larger customers, like commercial building owners, nonprofit organizations and homeowners associations are also covered in the bill, and can be serviced on island.

“Any business right now, you know, on your balance sheet, if you're looking at making an investment or putting your money to good use and getting a two-year payback. I mean, every business should be doing (this),” Voacolo said, calling the purchase an investment with “continuous returns.”

“We were talking, I brought one of our commercial customers, and I'm looking at the payback period of 1.7 years on the system on his rooftop. Wow, and this is thanks to the 50% tax credit they got,” he added.

The new federal law offers a unique financial benefit to NPOs, according to GRI, which considers their tax-exempt status.

“They can take advantage of what is referred to as direct pay, which means the federal government will grant them a portion of the cost they spent on that system,” Rosario said. “Now, is the first time ever, in the history of our nation, that nonprofit organizations can benefit from something like this.”