Destiny Rigsbee, 23, thought that having two dogs at home was good enough. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit.

"The moment I found out that foster families are needed because the animal shelter had to close, I jumped at the opportunity to foster one. I was matched with a dog named Red," she said.

Since then, life at the Rigsbee home has been a bit different with an additional member.

"I was super excited to have her. Red is easygoing. She and the other dogs have a pretty good dynamic," Rigsbee said. "It's a gratifying experience being able to care for animals. I encourage people to do it."

Guam Animals In Need had to close its kennel facility in Yigo, following Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's order to temporarily close nonessential facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19, said GAIN board President Cyrus Luhr.

That meant GAIN volunteers had to find foster homes for 62 dogs and cats – fast.

But within days, 79 individuals and families applied to foster the 45 dogs and 17 cats, GAIN foster coordinator Frannie Santos said.

"I matched our shelter animals with people who are willing to foster while GAIN is closed," Santos said. "We were able to clear the shelter, thanks to the help of so many foster homes."

Of the 79 foster home applicants, 66 so far have been able to foster. Four of the 62 shelter animals had to be moved from one home to another, Santos said.

GAIN's mission is to improve the care of animals on Guam by sheltering those in need.

Regular updates

Santos said, while GAIN looks for foster homes during typhoons, the COVID-19 pandemic is different.

"Because during typhoons, they only need to foster them for two or three days. The executive order on COVID-19 is in place for weeks," she said. "We ask foster homes to update us on how their dogs and cats are doing. It's good to see them adjusting well, which will help them get adopted once the shelter reopens."