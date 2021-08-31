Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero's recent executive order to indefinitely shut down schools over rising COVID-19 cases forces many working parents to once again choose between taking care of their kids at home or quitting their job, including those who have just found a new job at a time when Pandemic Unemployment Assistance coverage ends Sept. 4.

"Last year and this year has been and is a roller coaster ride," April Ignacio, a 41-year-old mother of four and a former PUA recipient, said on Monday. "Thanks to COVID, I'm in and out of jobs."

Working from home isn't an option for many jobs, such as those in the hotel industry.

Ignacio just recently got hired as a part-time employee at the Hyatt Regency Guam, and said she was thrilled about being employed again after losing a job she loved because of the pandemic.

"Unfortunately ... the new executive order for the school shutting down affected me with my job," she said.

This is supposed to be her third week on the hotel job, but it's also the first week of the school shutdown as more students test positive for COVID-19.

Ignacio said she had to tell her supervisor at the Hyatt that she needed to resign from her new job in order to stay home and help her 8-year-old daughter, a third-grader at Tamuning Elementary School, transition from in-person to online learning.

Her other children are older and either in middle school or high school, so they don't necessarily need supervision with their online classes, she said.

Ignacio said she had to decide between keeping her new job and staying home to help her children.

She's not alone in this situation. Some Guam parents, who requested anonymity, said there's not much time to prepare to quit their job to stay home with the children.

Luckily for Ignacio, her husband has a stable job so the choice to stay home was easier.

But for many others with no other household income, and with PUA coming to a close, it's a tough decision, she said.

The governor hasn't said how long this school closure is going to last, so working parents like Ignacio will also have to bear the brunt of the fallout from the pandemic-related school closures.

Guam's COVID Area Risk Score went from less than 1 to 30 in a matter of weeks since the highly transmissible delta variant began to spread in the community. Hospitalization also jumped from one to two, to 20 to 30 in recent weeks.

The governor allowed daycare centers to continue operation, but Ignacio said it's just not affordable, especially with no definite time when the schools will reopen to face-to-face instruction.

'All thanks to PUA'

At the height of the pandemic, some 28,000 individuals who were laid off, furloughed or had work hours cut were receiving PUA.

"It's all thanks to PUA my family survived. If there was no PUA, I don't know how we could have survived this," said Lube Ittu, 29.

Ittu was furloughed from his rental car job around March or April 2020, he said, and was just called back last month.

For more than a year, PUA was his family's lifeline. He's holding on to his job, so he was also among those who recently got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to keep their employment.

The number of PUA recipients has decreased, but the Guam Department of Labor is unable to share the most recent number of PUA claimants other than to say the amount of biweekly claims has gone from over $20 million to about $10 million.

Guam Labor Director David Dell'Isola also said it's up to Congress to extend PUA but at this point, there's no word of it coming down before Sept. 4.

TRIM OPTION

Ignacio went from being a restaurant supervisor to a part-time sanitizer with a janitorial service when the restaurant closed for good because of the pandemic.

PUA helped Ignacio and her family keep up with the bills at the start of the pandemic, along with her husband's job. She's been thankful for her new job at a hotel.

Just when Ignacio thought she'd have to leave the new job she found, her supervisor at the Hyatt said there might be a way for Ignacio to be with her child during online learning hours, and still keep her hotel job. She would just have work hours scheduled before or after the online classes.

Right now, Ignacio said she's just waiting on her child's school to let her know the hours of online learning.

"And hopefully I can get a couple hours in at work," she said.

GDOL: $784M paid out

The Guam Department of Labor on Monday issued a press release, reminding the public that the last qualifying week of PUA will be the week ending Sept. 4.

However, GDOL's hireguam.com system will remain online for claimants to finish filing for their eligible unemployment benefits.

Dell'Isola said as of Aug. 17, GDOL has paid out $784 million in financial assistance "in Guam's first-ever unemployment program with more going out this week."

USDOL authorized $1.1 billion for Guam's PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation programs. A portion of that goes to administrative costs, as well as withholding taxes.

The governor has urged people to go out and find employment. The program she announced in June that subsidizes up to $9.25 an hour of salary for new hires so businesses can reopen or hire back employees has been delayed.