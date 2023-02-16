'It's a signal': Arriola concerned about decline in local attorneys

It isn't just the private attorney panel for the Judiciary of Guam that has shrunk over the years.

According to attorney Jay Arriola, board member for the Guam Bar Association, the number of active bar members on- and off-island has fallen significantly as well.

“There are only approximately 284 licensed members, active members of the Guam Bar (as of this month). … Say 2010, say around then, we were at our peak with over 400 lawyers,” Arriola told The Guam Daily Post.

The diminishing pool should be a sign to act, according to the attorney.

“It's a signal. It's something we need to pay attention to, that there is a generation gap. … We need to recruit and send … our residents and our students off island to law school and have them come back. It's a recurring problem. It's a generational problem, but it's something that's affecting everybody - all the offices, all the lawyers - very much today,” he added.

The decline has been steady over the last several years, Arriola said. Lawyers have retired or relocated off island and some have died as well. New attorneys may still be coming to Guam, but that doesn't necessarily mean they're staying.

Those who leave for “greener pastures,” or opportunities elsewhere, are the attorneys that the island is “missing out on,” Arriola added.

“Those people are usually members of the Guam Bar, so they've already taken the exam. So, it's a matter of recruiting them back,” Arriola said. “It's also about trying to recruit other lawyers in the mainland to come to Guam and practice. We know there's dozens of local residents or mainland islanders who are practicing law out there, who may want to consider coming back to Guam to practice here.”

One of the main things to consider, according to Arriola, is to ensure that professional or technical award scholarships at the University of Guam are fully-funded and applicable to law students.

These awards are for college graduates or full-time graduate students pursuing their first master's, doctorate or professional degree at an accredited U.S. institution, according to the UOG website.

Law has been on the list of applicable degrees, but UOG changes that list “every so often,” Arriola said, adding that it needs to be made permanent for law students.

Effect of OAG's turnover

While retirement, aging out and relocation have contributed to the reduction of active attorneys on island, the Office of the Attorney General is compounding the problem “with all the changes at the biggest law office,” Arriola said. “And the biggest law office is the attorney general's office.”

“When you lose more than one-third, or nearly one-half, of your lawyers, there's reason to be concerned,” he added. “It affects the private bar. It affects the entire system of justice.”

The AG employed about 49 attorneys just before former Attorney General Leevin Camacho left office. By about mid-January, after AG Douglas Moylan had taken the helm, there were about 36 attorneys.

Moylan did not consider that a bad thing, as he felt that it freed up funding to forward his policies - to hire “the best and brightest attorneys and prosecutors.” Moylan campaigned on a promise to focus on prosecution and curb crime on Guam.

To that end, he has also assigned civil attorneys to serve as prosecutors. AG attorneys, “like private attorneys, are expected to handle both civil and criminal matters in certain assignments,” Moylan has said.

The Guam Daily Post requested to know how many attorneys are now at the OAG, and if Moylan would respond to Arriola's concern over the use of civil attorneys for prosecution. That was pending as of press time.

Employee losses and changes at the OAG affect the proceedings and adjudication of cases and that also increases the cost of carrying out justice, Arriola said. He also called it wrong to utilize civil lawyers for handling criminal cases and, by doing so, the OAG is providing ineffective assistance to the people of Guam.

Bar in flux

Meanwhile, at the local court, the few remaining defense lawyers on the private attorney panel are finding themselves inundated with cases.

If indigent defendants cannot be assigned to a panel attorney, then the court turns to members of the Guam Bar - lawyers who may not have as much experience with criminal law.

The court's rate pay, or rather, the insufficiency of it, is one barrier to attracting qualified criminal defense lawyers to serve on the panel.

Arriola had also served on the panel but resigned two years ago in protest over pay. The court pays per hour up to a limit for cases, which Arriola said was $7,500 for a felony at the time of his resignation. The court refused to pay him over that limit when the case demanded going over, he said.

There were several cases where the court refused to pay over the limit, and those were complex cases, most of which went to trial, according to Arriola.

“Who does that? The court. Now they're trying to get lawyers. They're calling banking lawyers to handle murder cases. That's what I call, per se, ineffective assistance of counsel. The court can't do that to these people,” Arriola said.

The entire Guam Bar is in flux, he added.

“It starts with the AG's office. It trickles down to the public defender and the court-appointed lawyers and then it passes on to the private bar and different factors are affecting it. But, certainly, when Guam's biggest law office … has a major reduction in attorneys, that's cause for serious concern,” Arriola said.