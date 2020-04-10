Over the last half-century, thousands of people have made the annual Good Friday trek up Mount Jumullong Manglo – following a cross built by members of the Cruz family of Mongmong.

Even in those years when Guam was struck by supertyphoons and earthquakes, the island's faithful – and even those simply curious about the tradition – would gather behind the Cruz family and their friends as they carried the 500-pound cross up the often wet and slippery slope.

This year's trek has been postponed due to the COVID-10 pandemic and the island's current heath crisis.

Anthony Cruz said while the viral infection means the island's faithful won't be on the mount trek on Good Friday, it hasn't dampened their faith. The family, he said, did construct the cross. He and others hope to be able to bring the cross up Mount Jumullong Manglo's peak later this year.

Cruz said he would warn people against trying to make the climb – especially if there are many with the same idea.

"The terrain doesn't encourage social distancing," he said.

The tradition was born at the Nuestra Señora de las Aguas Catholic Church in Mongmong, with Anthony Cruz's grandfather, Antonio Cruz, and other parishioners of the Mongmong church.

Typically made of agao, a type of local hardwood, the crosses are constructed to roughly 11 feet tall and 6 feet across. A dozen or so crosses – evidence of the family's dedication to their Catholic faith and island tradition – stand strong at the top of Mount Jumullong Manglo.

He recalls past years when his father and at least 50 of his family members constructed the cross and then carried it up to the summit.

"It was an event we looked forward to – even as young kids – to actually come together as one, as a family, and meet with others and take part in this spiritual moment of Good Friday," he said.

He was 15 or 16 when he got his first opportunity to help more than a dozen men carry the 500-pound cross up the nearly 1,300-foot summit.

Anthony Cruz noted that parishes across the island are part of the effort. It's their combined effort that has allowed the tradition to continue – providing the faithful with an opportunity to reflect on the Easter messages of self-sacrifice and the promise of everlasting life offered to the faithful.

Along the way they make 14 stops as designated stations that represent the suffering of Jesus Christ leading up to his crucifixion, said Cruz. The cross is then placed in a previously dug hole and filled with concrete.

"It's a very emotional day. For many, it's a spiritually uplifting moment that brings them closer to Easter," Cruz said.