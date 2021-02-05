PQ "I am not receiving food stamp, I am not receiving other assistance so I need this help. It makes a difference." – Benny Baza

Fausto Rivera, 61, used to sell fruit slushies at the Dededo flea market, something he enjoyed doing because he got to interact with people and help supplement the family income. Then COVID-19 tore through Guam.

"We had to stop it altogether," he said, as he waited in his vehicle for the start of a 3 p.m. Thursday food distribution in his village of Yona.

Even when the flea market was allowed to reopen after the lockdown, Rivera couldn't go back to selling out of concern for his health as well as his son's.

"I'm a caregiver for my son. He's a special needs child," Rivera said, as he checked on his son in the backseat of their vehicle. "This food drive helps. Nowadays, this makes a big difference."

The food bag from the mass food distribution, he said, would help his family of four, including his wife who works as a teacher with the Guam Department of Education.

When Benny Baza, 65, learned of the food distribution, he made sure he'd be there early.

"It's a struggle. I'm being honest, even though I'm retired, having a fixed income, it's not enough," he said. "The prices of food in the grocery, they're not cheap. You still have to pay the power bill, the water bill, etcetera."

He said when mass food distribution are scheduled, people should avail of them.

"I'm repeating myself. I am not receiving food stamp, I am not receiving other assistance so I need this help. It makes a difference," he said.

A big need

Yona Mayor Bill Quenga and his staff distributed 200 federal-funded bags of food in front of the Yona gym.

About a year into the pandemic, there's still a big need for food assistance, he said.

"COVID-19, it has affected a lot of families," he said, adding that the program helps the families of people who lost their job. "Yes I believe that we still need this food drive for each and every village on the island."

Each bag contained much more than the ones previously distributed, he said, including powdered milk, cereal, canned meat and fruits, pistachios, grapefruit juice, among other things. Each bag also came with two bags of frozen shrimp.

It's part of the Guam Department of Education's food commodities distribution, as the state agency for the U.S. Department of Agriculture's The Emergency Food Assistance Program, or TEFAP.

Village mayors have been helping GDOE during the pandemic by doing the actual TEFAP food distribution.

Since he became mayor after a May 2020 special election, Quenga said his office facilitated at least three mass food distribution.

First in line

Geraldine Aguon, 47, got to the Yona drive-thru food distribution at around 1:50 p.m., more than an hour before the start. She was the first in line.

"A lot of people will be helped by this including my family. The canned goods, they're helpful because they last long so we can save them for later when we really have to," she said.

Peter Fernandez, 53, said the food bag should last his family of five for days.

"It's very helpful and a lot of people need assistance," he said.

Yos Iglesias, 63, said throughout the pandemic, his sister has been helping him survive.

Iglesias, a former dishwasher at a hotel, said he's thankful that there's a food distribution to help those, like him, who are struggling.

3,000-plus food bags this week

More than 3,000 food bags have been distributed this week in nine villages. Today, the mass food distribution will be at:

• Merizo, door-to-door delivery by the mayor's office for 300 residents starting at 8 a.m.

• Mongmong-Toto-Maite, drive-thru by the mayor's office and door-to-door delivery starting at 9 a.m. for 300 village residents