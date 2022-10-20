The Republican gubernatorial team of Felix Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada appeared before the Guam Contractors Association Wednesday as forum speakers for the organization's monthly membership luncheon.

Camacho, a former governor, and Ada are hoping to become the next governor and lieutenant governor for the island, respectively. They are competing against incumbents Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, their Democrat rivals this election.

The Camacho-Ada team fielded questions ranging from the military buildup to the permitting process.

The team said they supported the buildup, but Camacho said Guam does have to be cognizant and aware of the environmental impacts, and that the team also has to be sensitive to ongoing issues involving original landowners.

"We need to find balance, we need to find fairness," Camacho said.

Another question asked to Camacho and Ada Wednesday was their position on the minimum wage in Guam.

Ada said he didn't believe the minimum wage issue would need to be addressed for several years, because he believed businesses would be paying above minimum wage in the current employment climate.

"I truly believe that today, when you look at what's going on, it's like real estate. You have a buyers' market and a sellers' market. I think right now, it's an employees' market versus an employers' market, where employers are now looking for employees. So, they're not going to be giving them the minimum wage. I think they're going to be offering them above minimum wage with benefits, with retirement or health care, whatever it may be," Ada said.

The minimum wage on Guam is now $9.25 per hour. The island joins 30 states and Washington, D.C. in having a minimum wage rate above the federal minimum wage of $7.25, according to data from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

"Even at $9.25 an hour, that is for the entry-level. That is something where the mom-and-pop stores would continue to employ those that recently graduated from high school or those that are still in high school, the small companies that cannot afford the higher wages. ... We have to be very flexible of how we move forward with the wages so that we don't leave anyone out, but at the same token, we don't run anyone out. And that's the businesses," Ada said, adding that education and training should lead to higher wages.

"When you look at the scales of economy on Guam, do we have the scales of economy to afford a higher minimum wage and risk the closure of more businesses and all those things? I don't think so," Ada added. "So, I believe at this point in time, it's an employees' market."

Camacho indicated certain labor-related laws should be reviewed in conjunction with the Guam Legislature, and whatever the minimum wage will be, that will be determined by lawmakers but they will hear input from the private sector.

Despite being above the federal rate, Guam's minimum wage is still around the lower end for jurisdictions with rates above the federal minimum wage. Many of those jurisdictions have also tied their minimum wage to indexes or the cost of living, which has been increasing on Guam, as it has elsewhere.

The latest employment and wage data for Guam published by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is for May 2021. While certainly not the most recent, the data does paint a general picture of Guam's employment environment.

The single largest employment category was office and administrative support, with 8,030 employed. The mean hourly wage for that group was $15.54 per hour, with an average annual salary of $32,320.

Management occupations also comprised a significant chunk of jobs, with 4,890 employed. The average hourly wage was about $36 for this group.

But a significant number of people were employed in lower-paying fields. Not far below management occupations was sales and related occupations, with 4,750 employed and an average hourly wage of $12.42. Food preparation and serving-related occupations were at an even lower average hourly wage of $10.58, although 5,580 were employed in this field.

Of course, almost all of Guam's average hourly wages across all fields are lower than national averages.

At around May 2021, the minimum wage on Guam was $8.75 per hour. The rate didn't increase to $9.25 per hour until September of that year.

Incumbents absent

Noticeably absent from Wednesday's GCA forum was the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio team. The team was invited but declined to attend.

The Democrat team had been critical of their rivals' decision not to attend certain debates and forums, calling the actions discriminatory. Leon Guerrero and Tenorio announced that they would no longer attend forums or debates calling for both teams to appear together.

Camacho and Ada declined invitations to forums organized by local island media and the Guam Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and a CHamoru language debate from a student organization out of the University of Guam.

The GOP hopefuls confirmed their attendance for debates and forums hosted by the Guam Association of Realtors, Guam Contractors Association, Guam Travel and Tourism Association alongside the Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association and the University of Guam, according to a release.

The Camacho and Ada campaign have said the candidates continue to meet with Guam residents in their workplaces and homes and have criticized the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration as being authoritarian.