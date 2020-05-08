The island's ninth traffic-related death remains under investigation, as police await an autopsy to be performed on the victim.

No word yet when that will occur, as Guam is still without a full-time medical examiner.

Officers with the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division are now into their third day of the investigation looking into what caused a man to crash while riding his motorcycle on Marine Corps Drive in Asan on Tuesday night.

The unidentified man was found pulseless and breathless, and first responders were unable to revive him due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Authorities have yet to determine whether speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

Crash investigators will also determine at what point exactly the driver lost control and how fast he was going.

Dangerous stretch of road

Police spokesman Sgt. Paul Tapao said officers have responded to countless crashes along that stretch of Route 1 over the years.

"It's called Dead Man's Curve for a reason," said Tapao. "People have crashed there and lost their lives. A lot of it is drivers overcompensating on the curve where vehicles will run into the oncoming lane. That's usually what happens when they lose stability. The whole weight shifts and you lose control."

Tapao, who also has been a crash investigator during his time with GPD, said the safety measures in place are posted for all who drive through that area.

"The speed changes from 35 mph to 25 mph to allow the motorists to slow down their vehicle. That is key there, being able to slow your vehicle down as you approach the curvature. A lot of people don't realize curves propel the vehicle to move at a greater speed. There's a lot of things that happen during that motion," he said. "Any (speed) greater, you are bound to lose control of your vehicle. ... So from both directions, you want to be able to understand the reason they require motorists drive at that speed."

Tapao said the size of the vehicle is also something to consider, as the bigger the vehicle the greater the danger.

He adds other dangerous areas with sharp curves where drivers should remember to slow down include Route 4 in Yona near the Ylig Bridge and further south in Malojloj.