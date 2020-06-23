The death of an 18-year-old recent graduate near the Marbo Cave area over the weekend has Mangilao Mayor Allan Ungacta pushing for enhanced safety measures in that part of his village.

“I was very surprised and concerned. I was looking forward to a positive outcome and it’s just very shocking to hear again that we lost another life in our waters,” said Ungacta. “It’s always been rough in those areas of Pågat Cave, Marbo Cave and Thousand Steps.”

On Saturday, Ryo Eda went hiking with a group. They stopped at the popular spot that has attracted many. When he jumped from the cliff, reports from first responders indicate he was overcome by the ocean current.

His body was found Sunday morning about 30 feet deep near the Marbo cliff side. Eda recently graduated from Harvest Christian Academy where he played for the school's basketball team, was loved by classmates and friends and known for volunteer work, including giving free haircuts at outreach events.

"Our hearts are hurting today over the unexpected passing of Ryo Eda, one of our 2020 HCA graduates. Please join us in praying for his family and friends as they grieve the loss of a beloved son, brother, and friend," the school stated on its Facebook page.

The mayor said, “I want to send my sincerest condolences to the family for their loss and prayers.”

Local and military first responders often get called to those areas to help assist hikers and others in distress.

Just hours after the interview with Ungacta, the Guam Fire Department responded to Pågat Cave in Mangilao for four lost hikers – three men and one woman, all in their 30s. According to the person who reported the hikers, he dropped off the group around 4 p.m. Sunday to fish overnight. At 2 p.m. Monday, the hikers called that they were having difficulty finding their way back to the trailhead, GFD spokesman Firefighter Kevin Reilly stated.

Using GPS coordinates from their last known location, rescuers entered the trail and were able to reach the hikers at 7:44 p.m. The hikers were escorted back to the trailhead safely by 8:30 p.m. The hikers were fatigued but otherwise uninjured and didn't require emergency medical attention, Reilly stated.

Distress call

About a week ago, first responders rescued three men from the Pågat Cave area who were reported missing. In May 2019, two visitors from Korea got lost after attempting to hike to that same cave and ended up near the cliff side farther north.

“I want to stress, the area ... has always been rough,” Ungacta said, referring to the cliff side along Route 15.

The mayor said along with local residents, many of the island’s tourists and military personnel often venture into that part of his village. He urges everyone to keep safety in mind.

“I wouldn’t recommend diving in that area. There are jagged areas and there are areas in the rocks where you can find yourself in a bad situation,” he said. “I urge and stress all to be very cautious.”

He said he is grateful to the first responders who often assist in searches. There should be more awareness and even barriers put in place to keep hikers safe, the mayor said.

“It’s dangerous if you venture toward the cliff side,” he said. “It’s rough out there. I’d like to partner with Parks and Rec and perhaps GVB in terms of getting signage. We should put signs with more awareness so others understand what they can expect and encounter.”