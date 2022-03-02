From working two jobs to cutting down on purchases, Guamanians are working to cope with the rising cost of fuel - a 75% increase in the last two years - among other higher costs of living.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mobil gas stations displayed a 10-cent jump in per-gallon costs for regular grade fuel - from $5.39 to $5.49.

One Yigo resident, who works in Hagåtña, said she has a busy life that requires “a lot of driving.”

“It’s the price you pay,” April Taitano said, adding that it is getting harder because it isn’t just gas prices that are increasing.

“Grocery prices, same; rent prices; everything is going up,” she said. When asked how she handles the increasing cost of daily life in Guam, she tapped on her steering wheel: “By working and coping and not spending too much money on things that are not necessary.”

Mobil gas stations were displaying prices of $5.49 for a gallon of unleaded, $5.89 for supreme, and $5.91 for diesel. Other retailers - Circle K/76 and Shell - are expected to follow suit as the three companies have historically mirrored each others' prices within a few days of a price shift.

Jose Cruz, of Tamuning, said he makes use of gas coupons whenever grocery stores or other businesses partner with gas stations.

“I think the last time I gassed my car, (filling it up) cost almost $100, luckily I had the Shell coupons to help knock it down, but it’s just crazy,” he said.

Cruz lives in Tumon and his primary job is in Maite. He tries to take the shortest route to work but sometimes he’s forced to take alternative routes.

Like Taitano, Cruz is feeling the cost of increasing prices.

“I tell you what, I work a lot. That’s how I compensate the rising costs,” he said. “I work a day job and a night job to make ends meet and get by.”

“I make it but I find myself getting more exhausted than I used to be. Especially because I’m paying rent and even that has gone up a lot,” he added. “It’s definitely gotten harder.”

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero had signed an executive order to allow for direct aid, up to $300 over three months. The program is primarily for low-income families.

Cruz said he wouldn’t mind a little help from the government for those who aren’t necessarily considered low-income.

“I definitely agree that low-income is a priority, but even the middle class, too, has struggles and they could certainly use some help,” he added.

The bad news, according to the AAA Gas Prices website, the recent increase in fuel prices being felt all across the country is caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Crude oil initially spiked to more than $100 per barrel.

“Russia’s invasion and the responding escalating series of financial sanctions by the U.S. and its allies have given the global oil market the jitters,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “Like the U.S. stock market, the oil market responds poorly to volatility. It’s an explosive situation, and a grim reminder that events on the far side of the globe can have a ripple effect for American consumers.”

This week’s new island gas prices are 30 cents more than they were a month ago, $1.19 more than a year ago, and $2.36 more than the low Guam saw in May 2020 when COVID-19 first struck and shut down the island.

Guam gasoline prices in the past two years have worked their way up:

• May 6, 2020: Unleaded gasoline decreased to $3.13, the recent low.

• May 19, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.28.

• June 4, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.43.

• June 12, 2020: 15-cent increase to $3.58.

• July 27, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.68.

• Dec. 17, 2020: 10-cent increase to $3.78.

• Jan. 10, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.88.

• Jan. 23, 2021: 10-cent increase to $3.98.

• Feb. 11, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.10.

• Feb. 18, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.20.

• March 3, 2021: 10-cent increase $4.30.

• March 17, 2021: 12-cent increase to $4.42.

• May 7, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.52.

• June 11, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.62.

• July 2, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.72.

• July 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.62.

• Aug. 4, 2021: 15-cent increase to $4.77

• Aug. 16, 2021: 12-cent decrease to $4.65.

• Sept. 17, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.75.

• Oct. 5, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.85.

• Oct. 15, 2021: 10-cent increase to $4.95.

• Oct. 27, 2021: 15-cent increase to $5.10.

• Nov. 15, 2021: 11-cent decrease to $4.99.

• Nov. 24, 2021: 10-cent decrease to $4.89.

• Dec. 2, 2021: 15-cent decrease to $4.74.

• Jan. 5, 2022: 15-cent increase to $4.89.

• Jan. 18, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.04.

• Feb. 1, 2022: 15-cent increase to $5.19.

• Feb. 15, 2022: 20-cent increase to $5.39.

• March 1, 2022: 10-cent increase to $5.49.