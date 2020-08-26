'It's frustrating': Mother still waiting for son's Aug. 15 COVID test results

A mother is still waiting for the results of her son's COVID-19 drive-thru test done on Aug. 15, even as the Department of Public Health and Social Services said its Guam Public Health Laboratory tries to catch up on processing specimens.

"It's frustrating," Maria Suarez said on Tuesday, 10 days after the testing.

Besides the agony of the long wait for the results, the family was also frustrated after multiple attempts to get answers from Public Health and American Medical Center.

Her son, she said, is confined to his dorm room at the University of Guam while waiting for his test results.

The mother said they waited two hours for her son to get tested on Aug. 15, a Saturday, at the AMC Mangilao clinic. The drive-thru testing at AMC, she said, was done on DPHSS' behalf.

"We cannot reach anyone at Public Health. AMC referred us to Public Health," she said. When she also inquired with Public Health's northern clinic, she was referred to AMC.

DPHSS spokesperson Janela Carrera on Tuesday said GPHL receives specimens on a daily basis and is now "pretty much caught up" on the specimens from last week.

She said generally, whichever clinic conducted the test would be the one to release the individual test results to the patient, even if the specimen was processed at the Public Health laboratory.

There's been a delay in issuing individual test results because of large numbers of samples submitted for COVID-19 testing to GPHL.

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, a part of the governor's 20-member medical advisory group and co-owner of the American Medical Center, on Tuesday said the Guam Public Health Laboratory can only process 250 to 300 tests a day.

This is why it doesn't make sense to do a mass testing for 1,400 people because they would have to wait seven to 10 days for Public Health to come up with the results, he said.

In the meantime, those who took the tests may be roaming around since it's taking so long to get the results.

Suarez said she wonders whether many others who took the test on Aug. 15 are also still waiting for their results.

"We want somebody to confirm that they are working on the test results for my son, or whether the specimen is still there and safe," the mother said. "It's been a long time since the testing."