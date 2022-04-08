The governor stated this week that public safety in Guam has improved, but several in the community disagreed.

Barbara Taijeron of Chalan Pago said the island definitely isn't safe.

"You can see it in the papers," Taijeron said. "Not only that, you hear it from neighbors, friends and families who say things. So they're not safe and I'm not safe. But for me, I leave it to the Lord."

Temberlynn Cruz of Mongmong shared Taijeron's sentiments.

"Not really, with all the deaths going on. I wouldn't even allow my kids outside of my house," Cruz said.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday said her administration is addressing the uptick in crime by recruiting more police officers. She said the recent 18% salary increase for law enforcement officers will help "retain and recruit the much-needed staff to go out there to protect our people."

Leon Guerrero also applauded the efforts of the local neighborhood watch groups.

The Guam Police Department has been working with village neighborhood watch programs and, in the last few weeks, has held public safety meetings to hear residents' concerns.

'It's not safe enough'

Neighborhood watch groups have created WhatsApp chat groups and Facebook pages to keep track of crimes occurring in their neighborhood, or to post their own calls for help when thieves get into their homes and leave with household items, jewelry, cars or bikes.

"It's not safe enough," said Peter Barigas, of Dededo, when asked for his thoughts on safety in the community. "There's a lot of stolen cars."

Mangilao resident Gina Hatter said she thinks the amount of crime has "gotten worse lately," but attributes that, at least in part, to the pandemic and more "people staying home."

"It seems like there is more violence in the paper a lot," Hatter said.

Barrigada resident Cindy Lin and others echoed that sentiment.

"From what I've seen in the news, not really. It's getting worse," Lin said. "They are attacking older people and then there's a lot of robberies even in the post office now."

Some people noted the efforts made to protect the island.

"I think law enforcement is doing all they can with what we have to work with. I believe it's pretty decent," said Pascual Aguon of Sånta Rita-Sumai.

Fellow Sånta Rita-Sumai resident Pete Becipulo added, "I know that crime is a little down right now."

Online comments

Dozens of readers shared similar comments on The Guam Daily Post Facebook page about the initial story published Thursday. A number of people disagreed with the governor's take on public safety.

"Guam is not safer. If our island was safer then why the recruit for more officers? She just contradicted her own statements. Look at all the crimes being committed," said Theresa Garcia.

"Not when rapist, druggies, and violent offenders, murderers are released! People stealing from homes in broad daylight," said Sasha Wine.

"With due respect, Governor, it is easy to feel safe with Police Officers as your body guards. Don't patronize the people of Guam and their concerns by saying 'I do believe Guam is safer.' You are living in a bubble completely disconnected from the people," said Samantha James Miranda.

"You have your positive moments, then you have your ignorant moments. Guam is not safe. I repeat. We. Are. Not. Safe. Crime is on the rise, particularly with sexual offenders and family violence (which drug use also plays a major role) so thereby increasing the crimes of drug possession. Let's be honest with ourselves Ma'am. Spend one week actually living the lives of those in crime ridden neighborhoods and you tell me if Guam is safe."