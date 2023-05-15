The Guam Department of Education has dedicated all but 20% of funding received from the American Rescue Plan Act for the "35 school facilities, daily maintenance to meet Public Health inspections, critical contracts, custodial and grounds maintenance."

The federal funds will expire in 2024, which means money will be lost, acting Superintendent Judith Won Pat said.

Although GDOE did develop a spending plan for the ARPA funds, the lengthy procurement process has stood in the way of the department's ability to expend the funds, she said.

While more than $286 million has been obligated under the spending plan approved by the Guam Education Board, nearly half the money meant to address the state of aging school facilities hadn't been spent as of March, Won Pat said.

"It’s hard to say how much we will lose because all the invitation-to-bid projects are at (the) prepublication stage. Others are awaiting bidder proposals and others signing an award," Won Pat said.

Extension sought

The issue was raised with Guam Del. James Moylan, who on Saturday was questioned about the looming loss of ARPA funds.

"We have previously requested answers on the ARPA funds for GDOE, but did not get any responses,” Hannah D’Avanzo, the delegate’s communications director, said. "Please note that there is a strong push here from House leadership to pass a measure to have all unspent ARP funds returned, which they estimate is at $50 billion. Just as many other jurisdictions, we are awaiting to see where this discussion is heading as some feel that this would be an opportunity to redirect funds to other needs within their districts."

Sen. Frank Blas Jr. in March wrote a letter to U.S. Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, requesting an extension to the deadline.

In his letter, Blas outlined reasons standing in the way of expending the funds.

“The procurement process, inclusive of preparing the scope of work, the bidding, negotiations, awarding and dealing with potential protests, can take an inordinate amount of time and potentially conflict with the existing deadline,” Blas wrote.

Another concern, according to Post files, is the availability of construction services, which Blas deemed to be “a matter that is out of the direct influence and management of the government of Guam.”

He also cited a lack of expert engineers.