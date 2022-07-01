'It's heartbreaking': Family that lost 2 kids to cancer fights to save 3rd child

After losing two children to cancer, a family from Guam who moved to Oregon is more determined than ever to save the life of a third child.

Thomas John Borja, 7, second to the youngest of five siblings, is now battling a rare life-threatening brain cancer.

"It's heartbreaking to lose a child. Imagine losing two. Now, the family is going through the pain for the third time," Ramona Santiago, who is a first cousin of the boy, told The Guam Daily Post on Thursday.

The boy is currently going through chemotherapy at Seattle Children's Hospital. He is also getting specialized proton radiation therapy at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Proton Therapy Center, the family said.

His mother is Ramona Borja. She is Santiago's aunt and was a resident of Inalåhan before relocating to Oregon when the second child was undergoing treatment and surgeries.

"I was raised by my aunt and we have the same first name. Guam is home to them. I really consider Thomas as my brother. It breaks my heart to know that he's also suffering. My aunt suffered so much when she lost a child to cancer and then a second one, now this," Santiago, 25, said.

Ramona Borja lost her first child to brain cancer. The daughter was only 7 then.

The mother's heartache didn't stop there. A second child was diagnosed with, and fought off, brain cancer three times.

But he was diagnosed later with stage 4 colon cancer, the family said. He was 14 when he died.

Santiago said on the day Thomas Borja was born, she was in the delivery room of Guam Memorial Hospital. That was Jan. 22, 2015, she said.

"Now, knowing what he's going through and what his whole family is going through, all we could ask is for him to get better. We ask for people's prayers for him and the whole family," Santiago said.

A close family friend, Zelda Calvo, set up an online fundraising page for Thomas Borja's family. Ramona Borja's full-time job now is caring for her son.

The GoFundMe link is gofund.me/4a62caa1 for those who want to help.

"While the family is focused on his care, bills continue to come in along with added expenses because of the medical care required," Calvo said in her post. The goal is to raise $56,000.

During a routine checkup when Thomas Borja turned 7, the doctors found a tumor. The following month, Thomas had brain surgery to extract the mass, Calvo wrote.

"We are asking for monetary support to help them get through their third child’s fight against brain cancer. Your much-needed donation will help keep a roof over their heads, a vehicle with gas to take Thomas to his daily treatments/therapy, appointments, living expenses, medical supplies not covered by insurance, and most importantly, peace of mind so Ramona can focus on caring for Thomas John," Calvo wrote.

Santiago said, in addition to the GoFundMe fundraising page, she will also hold a lunch fundraiser on Guam in a few weeks.

"Every little thing helps," she said. "Most of all, prayers help."