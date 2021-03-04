'It's irritating, frustrating': Mayors catch stray dogs, people release them from traps

Mayors have started catching stray dogs and cats one village at a time to help control a stray population of 25,000 to 60,000, but they said people have also been releasing the animals from the traps.

"It's irritating and frustrating," Santa Rita Mayor Dale Alvarez told his colleagues during Wednesday's Mayors' Council of Guam meeting at the Tamuning Senior Citizens Center.

Other mayors shared his frustration.

Under new leadership, the MCOG Stray Animal Round Up Committee led by Mongmong-Toto-Maite Mayor Rudy Paco has focused efforts on one village at a time, starting with Santa Rita and then Tamuning.

Alvarez said instead of ridding Santa Rita of as many as 53 stray dogs that were menacing the residents, only 33 were able to be turned over to the Guam Animals In Need, along with 11 stray cats.

"Unfortunately, a group of people has been going around releasing them. Some are dog owners," Alvarez said.

Paco said additional stray dogs from MTM were also recently turned in to GAIN in Yigo.

Where the traps are

For several years, residents have called on mayors, and often criticized them, to do something about stray animals.

Now, mayors said, what residents or possibly groups have been doing are defeating the purpose of addressing the matter.

MCOG President Jesse Alig said it's unfortunate that this has been happening, so he asked the round-up committee to stop announcing the name of the next villages where dog traps will be placed.

"It’s not to trick anybody but the law is, you tie your dog, you tie your pet, you tie your cat," said Alig, who is also mayor of Piti.

Alig remains the only one among 19 mayors to issue a citation. And he won the case in court. It involved a Piti resident who allowed his dogs for years to harass residents, joggers and walkers in the area despite several requests from the mayor to leash the dogs or keep them in his yard.

Spaying, neutering

Anna Van Seters, founder of Boonie Baby Foundation, a Guam-based nonprofit group dedicated to ending animal homelessness and the spaying and neutering of these animals, on Wednesday said their group believes that rounding up strays is only a short-term solution to the issue at hand.

"We are not against what mayors are doing but we wish the mayors would sit down with us and discuss other ways to control the stray animal population," she said.

She said the focus should be on spaying and neutering animals, removing their ability to reproduce.

The foundation, she said, is not involved in freeing animals that were caught in traps that mayors have set up.

Within 10 months, her foundation was able to neuter and spay more than 200 stray, foster and pet dogs and cats, she said.

The foundation helps those who are unable to cover the cost of animal spaying and neutering, with the help of private donations.

Alig said mayors acknowledge that rounding up stray animals and bringing them to GAIN, with the hopes of people adopting the non-aggressive ones, is a short-term solution.

That's why mayors, he said, have been meeting with GAIN, the Guam Department of Agriculture, Sen. Clynton Ridgell and other senators in reviving legislative efforts to fund a longer-term solution of neutering and spaying animals to control their population.

A prior bill didn't gain traction because of funding issues, Alig said.

"But we need to start somewhere. We have a short-term solution and a long-term solution," he said.

A bill in the previous Legislature sought to allow for spaying, neutering and then release of animals.

"We propose that the release portion be deleted," Alig said after the mayors' council meeting. "That's because of the welfare of the animals. If they are considered stray or abandoned, and we spay and neuter them, and then we release them, they're still stray and abandoned animals."

1 animal control officer

Meanwhile, as of this week, GovGuam continues to have one animal control officer.

Agriculture Deputy Director Adrian Cruz said the department is in the process of moving forward to hire an additional officer through the normal Department of Administration process.

He said the process is "coming along."

Paco also said some people do not even agree with the round-up committee's use of the word "round up" in addressing stray dogs and cats.

"So what word are we supposed to use?" he asked.