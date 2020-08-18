Arlene Finona has been with Travel Pacificana for 36 years, so it was overwhelming for her to share the news of the travel agency's permanent closure after 44 years in business.

"It's really heartbreaking," she told The Guam Daily Post on Monday.

Travel Pacificana, she said, was one of the oldest remaining travel agencies on Guam.

"It's really hard to fathom that even some of the longest existing businesses now have to shut their doors because of COVID. We thought SARS and 9/11 were hard; this one's much harder," Finona said. "It's really sad. But we're most thankful to our customers on Guam, the United States and from other surrounding areas and who have recommended us."

Finona, currently the general manager, said Travel Pacificana's last day of business is Sept. 15, more than four decades since opening its doors in 1976.

"I hope Guam's tourism will continue and that travel and tour businesses will be able to survive," she added.

Gregg Kosanke, director and president of Travel Pacificana, said Travel Pacificana "had hoped to hang on a while longer" but the government of Guam's order to return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 effective Aug. 16 "has pushed us over the edge and has given us no other alternative other than to close down immediately."

"As you can imagine, this is a most painful day – after 44 years of business, this pandemic has slowed our business so drastically for five months, and with no relief in sight, that we cannot continue," Kosanke wrote in an Aug. 14 letter to valued customers.

Travel Pacificana ceased issuing tickets effective Aug. 15, but will still be able to assist in making changes for travel that was initiated prior to that, until Sept. 15.

"Meanwhile, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you all, as well as the community of Guam in general, for your support of our services for such an extended time. Your patronage has meant everything and we will miss the personal relationships that have developed," Kosanke wrote.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero placed Guam back to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions effective Aug. 16, because of a spike in positive cases the past two weeks.

Non-essential businesses with no curbside service are required to close for two weeks. Guam's tourism has also been at a standstill since late March.

The number of workers directly displaced by the COVID-19 pandemic is more than 35,000.

'9 wonderful years'

Playport, Guam's first indoor play entertainment center located on the second floor of Agana Shopping Center, is also closing its doors permanently.

"Thank you for nine wonderful years. We are grateful for your support since 2011. We love and will miss you all," Playport stated in a social media message on Sunday.

Residents whose kids loved Playport's open-play environment took to social media to thank Playport for the support and fun memories.

"Playport familia, can't thank you all enough for giving us a space for creativity, to run wild, have super fun playdates and to celebrate with friends. God bless you on your next adventures and thank you so much for the memories," Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee wrote.

Lee also told The Guam Daily Post that she's always ready and willing to help businesses and employees however she can.

"Whether it's through my patronage or by connecting them with the programs and agencies that can help assist," she said.

"Broke the news to Kaleb and Keke. They are sad," wrote Del. Mike San Nicolas on Playport's social media page.

'Most likely will fail now'

Across the island, businesses have once again temporarily closed because of PCOR1, from dine-in restaurants to non-essential businesses with no curbside service.

Jeff Pleadwell, owner of Jeff's Pirates Cove, said they were just reaching about 50% of their 2019 sales when the governor placed Guam back to PCOR1. Like other restaurants, his is back to take-out orders only.

During the first round of PCOR1, small businesses got help from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and were slowly trying to get back on their feet, he said.

"Many businesses were just coming back up after all the restrictions. With this new order, many more will most likely fail now," he said. "Businesses and private sector employees are losing everything while all GovGuam employees are being paid in full using up most of the federal stimulus monies to support them, not us taxpayers."

Pleadwell said his restaurant has maintained 38 employees, and expects that its business will drop down 80% now.

"We purchased food from our wholesalers not knowing the PCOR1 was coming so quickly," he said.

Some of the businesses that had to shut their doors for good because of COVID-19-related challenges included: