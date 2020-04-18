Rene Natan went to check his mailbox at the Tamuning Post Office on Friday.

He was among several who wanted to get a head start to see if he got a check from the first batch of COVID-19 economic impact payments the Department of Revenue and Taxation mailed out Friday. Rev and Tax announced 3,200 checks have been mailed out – less than half of the 6,800 checks for the first batch.

The rest of the checks that are part of the first batch will be mailed out "in the next few days," DRT stated.

The Agana Heights resident said the pandemic has been difficult.

“The thing is, I have no work and I have bills to pay. That’s how this coronavirus has affected us,” said Natan.

3 weeks without a job

He’s been out of a job for about three weeks and said his bills are quickly stacking up.

“Luckily, my two daughters are working – on-call – but how are we going to manage everything like food?” he asked. “Hopefully, we can get the funds so that we can get some food to feed our families. It’s tough right now.”

He’s not the only one feeling the financial hardships related to COVID-19.

“I hope we get it soon,” said Ronnie Villanueva, of Yigo. “It’s really tough right now because my wife got furloughed from work and we need money to be able to make payments.”

Local residents hope the relief comes quickly.

“Definitely hope to get it soon,” said Orland Elayta, of Yigo. “This virus is horrible, but I take it day by day.”

Some 3,600 additional checks will be distributed on Monday or Tuesday, according to governor's Press Secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

These checks are only for households earning $10,000 or less a year, based on 2018 tax returns.

The governor made available $11 million in local funds to advance the payment of the federal economic impact checks, but only for Guam's least-earning households.

The rest, or nearly 60,000 other taxpayers earning more, will receive their one-time COVID-19 economic relief checks once the federal government releases the $134.8 million in economic impact aid to GovGuam. That could be in two to three weeks, the governor's office stated last week.

The stimulus check pays up to $1,200 for individual taxpayers, $2,400 for couples who filed tax returns jointly, and $500 for each dependent child.

(Haidee Eugenio Gilbert contributed to this report.)