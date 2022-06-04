Public health officials are concerned about the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the last week as community gatherings increased and mask rules and social restrictions were eased.

"People stopped using masks, there have been graduations and there was just a holiday weekend, so we have seen an uptick, but we're watching it," Ann Pobutsky, Guam's territorial epidemiologist with the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services, said at Friday's weekly COVID-19 update briefing.

"Compared to what we were in early this year, it's nothing compared to that, but it is concerning especially for those – as Dr. (Robert) Leon Guerrero pointed out – if you're elderly, maybe you should still wear a mask if you don't want to get COVID-19, because it's still out there and it's still spreading."

Pobutsky reported that the seven-day rolling average for the number of cases per day was above 40, and the positivity rate is now at 7.5%.

"In mid-May we started seeing increases in all age groups, but, most recently, we've seen an uptick in those 18-39 – those are our superspreaders," she said.

On Friday afternoon, the Joint information Center reported 62 new COVID-19 cases from 641 tests administered Thursday. JIC also reported nine hospitalizations with one patient at Guam Memorial Hospital, six at Guam Regional Medical City and two at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

In previous days, JIC reported the following COVID numbers:

• May 28: 47 new cases from 877 tests.

• May 29: 34 new cases from 642 tests.

• May 30: Seven new cases from 121 tests.

• May 31: 19 new cases from 643 tests.

• June 1: 81 new cases from 989 tests.

• June 2: 106 new cases from 667 tests.

• June 3: 62 new cases from 641 tests.

Pobutsky and Dr. Leon Guerrero noted that the uptick in cases was expected. Additionally, hospitalization numbers have remained low.

"We have not yet seen anything significant occurring at the hospital," Pobutsky said. "There's a slight uptick in the COVID hospitalized but nothing going on in the ICU and deaths are still sporadic."

Leon Guerrero, DPHSS interim chief medical officer, said the increase, while expected, does underscore the need for Public Health to continue reminding residents to take precautions.

"People are tired of doing all the mandates and so now that the mandates are gone, people are trying to get back to life as it was before, but, to be honest, it's not there yet," he said.

"Again, that's why it's real important that we have this press conference – it's to try to have the message sent out to the general population that, yes, it's not as bad as when it first started, but it's going up and so people still need to practice the three (Ws – wash hands frequently, wear masks, and watch your distance). And people who are not vaccinated, get vaccinated; and people who are not boosted yet, get boosted."

Leon Guerrero added that while many of the cases reported are asymptomatic, those who are older "don't live in a vacuum."

"They have a lot of contact with the younger individuals that, like Dr. Ann said, most of the cases are asymptomatic. So you may not know it, but you might be passing to one of your elderly relatives and they might get really sick from the disease and get hospitalized. Thank God, so far we haven't see the hospitalizations go up."