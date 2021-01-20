'It's surreal': All GDOE schools open in-person classes by today

Some nervousness and a bit of excitement capped the first day returning to traditional classrooms for some students at the Guam Department of Education.

Three public schools – Simon Sanchez High School, F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School and Benavente Middle School – welcomed back students Tuesday, while the remaining GDOE schools are to open today. Tuesday also marked the opening day for most Guam Catholic schools and some private schools.

"For me, I'm just like doubting, because I don't know if it's safe. Still nervous, but we can fight it. Like I know, we can do it," said Cynthia Alvarez, a mother of three dropping off her daughter at Benavente Middle School Tuesday morning.

Despite her lingering apprehension, Alvarez said all of her children wanted to attend face-to-face classes, partly to get out of the house, but also because they wanted to be in front of their teachers.

There will be some additional precautions coming home, she added.

"Maybe we have to stay out of the house first and then rest like 30 minutes. Because we have an outside restroom, they can wash," Alvarez said.

A sixth-grade social studies teacher at the school, Jay Milan used the time before the start of class to prepare his classroom.

The students' desks had been separated to comply with social distancing guidelines. Milan was expecting four students at most within a class Tuesday and to teach two or three classes that day.

Homemade dividers stood on top of each desk as he installed a larger divider over his own.

"The school has stated they will be providing for the teachers, at least one for the teachers' desks," Milan said as he peeled off the covering on one of the dividers. "But for the students, there was no information provided. So my family, being overprotective, wanted to try and minimize the risk of spreading coronavirus."

Milan is a newer teachers at BMS, having taught there for just about a year and a half. Coming back to the classroom and about to meet his students, Milan said he felt kind of excited, and also kind of scared.

"But that's OK. It's the first day back in pretty much a year," Milan said.

"You know, you have a job to do and what are you going to do about it, right?" he added, when asked about his family's concerns.

BMS school aide Jennifer Quitugua greeted parents and students as they drove into the campus, informing students where to go and reminding them to maintain their distance.

She did this as car after car trickled in through the morning, until finally the school bell rang and students were ushered into their classrooms, again told to mind the arrows and 6-feet markers that had been painted onto the hallways.

Face-to-face classes will take place two or three times a week, depending on the school, with students divided into cohorts and attending classes on separate days.

Students and staff are checked for their temperatures entering campuses. School buses were in service Tuesday, but only a few students – sometimes one or two – rode the buses.

"It's surreal, but I was expecting this from the beginning. Due to this pandemic, it was canceled and everything," said a bright haired, junior year student at Simon Sanchez High about finally returning to class. "I have a lot of concerns for my family, but I just want to try my best to help them with everything."

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said the department is open to making adjustments in order to maintain safety requirements.

"You plan, you plan so long, but this is the first day we can execute the plan and then now we'll start to see what works and what needs to be improved," Fernandez said.

There were about 60 students at Simon Sanchez High on Tuesday, but school principal Carla Masnayon said the larger groups will come Wednesday and Thursday.

Between 80 and 90 students were at F.B. Leon Guerrero Middle School, according to Fernandez, while about 98 students attended classes at BMS on Tuesday, according to acting Principal Freda Arii.