'It's surreal': iLearn move to new campus slated for Aug. 1

“It’s surreal,” said Chief Academic Officer Rachel Stake, just weeks away from the iLearn Academy Charter School’s new campus being completed on target.

“It’s currently on schedule, all of the buildings are up, the main classroom building, along with the cafeteria and gym. And everything seems to be on schedule for us to still be moving in on the first of August,” Stake said.

The charter school broke ground on its 69,000-square-foot educational facility last June and, after seven years of hoping for a place to call home, the school will be settling into the new campus this school year.

“It's incredibly emotional, really fulfilling, it's an honor, really, because when we started the school in 2014, ... we had a dream for what the school was going to be for all of the students here on Guam and, when we opened, we were such a tiny little thing in Yigo, and we’ve been in temporary campuses ever since,” Stake said.

The days of moving will be a memory soon. The new campus will accommodate 740 elementary students and will allow iLearn to add to its curriculum and amenities, such as a cafeteria, for its students.

“But to be able to really see the walls go up and see this dream become a reality and all of our plans come to fruition, its super emotional and I am super grateful,” she said. “Just to see it really come into play and become a physical reality, I don’t think there are words to express what that feels like. I do know there will be a lot of tears once we open those doors.”

The project was completed without using GovGuam funds. The funding was made possible with the assistance of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development HUD Section 108 program.

“After talking to the kids at the end of last year everyone was really excited about their new building, they know it’s coming and we are excited to give them a place,” Stake said.

For 18 months, iLearn, The Learning Institute, Core Tech Capital, Guam CDE and GHURA worked together to create a finance structure that combines federal grants, low-interest loans and flexible financing terms, which led to the groundbreaking ceremony.

This is the first time an insular area has been granted the award, which will fund $12 million of the $33 million cost to construct the campus.