Jocynthia Aguero is the mother of three boys. Her first son was born when she was still in high school 13 years ago. While she was part of the Junior ROTC program in school, life as a mother took her in another direction, which resulted in her dropping out of high school and not obtaining her diploma.

But after years raising her children as a stay-at-home mom, an opportunity arose which she is sure will change her life and her kids’ lives for the better.

“I was 17 years old in high school when I had Roxy, and so it motivated me to join the service, but I wasn’t able to graduate on time, since then I heard about this program and it's two in one shot, I can get my diploma and join the service,” Aguero said. “I want them to have a better life, which I didn’t have, but I am going to push myself to do it. And I am not going to stop until I get there."

On Saturday, Aguero signed a commitment to join the Guam Army National Guard after she completes her General Educational Development diploma, or GED diploma, at GCC. It’s an opportunity that was made possible through a new partnership between the two government entities.

'I feel good'

Aguero is one of eight island residents who are part of the first cohort of students and military hopefuls to pursue their GED certificates and commit to enlist in the guard - a milestone the GUARNG and GCC formalized with a ceremonial signing signifying their partnership in building up island residents.

"I feel good that I am doing this, I am not stopping from teaching my children and I want them to succeed, so I am pushing myself because I want them to do better, just like myself, I want to do better and I am going to teach them because they are still growing,” Aguero said.

Aguero has an interest in cooking and may very well follow a path into the Guam Army National Guard in the culinary field, but with so many doors opening, she is considering all possibilities.

“I might do that or I may try something different. Right now, it's an open option for me. So I am just going to go through this, try to finish up school and then, once I decide, I will do it,” she said.

Although Aguero is not the first to pursue a GED diploma to be able to join the military, it is the first time the GUARNG has officially partnered with an education institution to lead the way to education and service for residents.

“We are all in the process of building back the economy, workforce and our educational foundations and, under the leadership of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, agencies like ours, the Guam Department of Military Affairs, the Guam National Guard, and the Guam Community College, led by the leadership of Mary Okada, are always looking for innovative ways to help Guam’s economy and workforce get back on track," Maj. Gen. (GU) Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, said in reference to the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aguigui called the partnership a "win-win" for everyone.

“Our missions at the Guam Guard and GCC intersect. Our organizations both want to help our people to succeed, we both want to offer educational and job training opportunities and we both rely on our strong community partnerships, so it only makes sense that we should work together,” Aguigui said.

'Upskill, reskill'

Okada, president of GCC, said she concurred and was pleased the partnership came to fruition.

“Partnerships have always been at the forefront of what (GCC) does because we are here to support our community. COVID-19 took us down a path no one could envision, but for GCC, COVID-19 brought about opportunities. Opportunities for collaboration and partnership, opportunities to identify people that may want to upskill, reskill, retrain and maybe just focus on obtaining a high school diploma, a GED, a certificate or associate degree,” Okada said.

For the past two years, GCC has worked to build up Guam’s workforce through training and educational programs such as boot camps, which fast-track students towards entering the workforce by lining up willing employers.

“Everywhere from ship repair to cybersecurity, home health aides, certified nurse assistants, truck driving, bus driving, and the list goes on, we have not stopped. The college has been busier than busy, but we continue to focus on individuals that need our help to get their feet back on the ground,” Okada said. “We are very grateful to engage in this partnership and help individuals that want to obtain a GED, maybe need help in studying and passing the (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery) and eventually moving into a career that can help them support their families and our island community.”

The partnership establishes a "GED plus" program for applicants who want to receive their high school equivalency diploma and join the GUARNG, as well as offers GUARNG service members opportunities for additional job skills training for employment within the community.

The program kicks off with its first courses Nov. 7 through Dec. 23. Up to 20 participants can enroll in each cost-free class. The last day to register is Nov. 3 through a Guam National Guard recruiter.