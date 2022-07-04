JA Guam hosts economics workshop for middle school students

Middle school students on Guam interested in improving their skills in economics can attend the upcoming JA Economics for Success® workshop on July 12 by Junior Achievement Guam at the Guam Community College.

The workshop, sponsored by Title Guaranty of Guam, is free of charge and will introduce students the essentials of personal finance and the "importance of identifying education and career goals based on their skills, interests, and values," JA stated recently in a press release. The objective of the workshop is to help students understand the value of having a successful economic life.

Student lead for the program Mark Wang revealed what the program aspires to do.

“The core goals of JA Economics for Success ® are really about helping students get prepared for high school and beyond,” Wang said.

“The things we cover are specifically tailored to a middle school audience, which is the same material that is used by other JA organizations worldwide. We’re hopeful that this will be a fun and engaging learning experience for all participants.”

The workshop will be deconstructed into the following four areas:

Identifying and exploring career interests.

Budgeting.

Risk management.

Spending methods.

Peer-to-peer mentoring will be provided, with high school students who have previously taken the program assisting as mentors. The workshop will be three hours long and will involve hands-on activities and learning exercises, according to the press release.