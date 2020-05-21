It wasn't the awards ceremony the students would have received in a pre-COVID-19 world.

It was no less emotional, however, for teachers who had the opportunity to share a little bit about their students. Some parents took the opportunity to decorate their children's backgrounds with streamers and balloons, and other parents had leis ready as their children's names and accomplishments were called out.

The Pre-Advance Placement Jaguars of Untalan Middle School held an award ceremony on Zoom on May 20 to acknowledge their students' accomplishments.

Teacher Rodney Pama noted his fellow educators did their best to personalize the online, social-distance-adhering ceremony as much as they could.

"It only took 90 minutes but it was heartfelt, it was personable for the kids and the kids' parents were engaged in the ceremony," he said.

Unlike a traditional awards ceremony, this online version gave teachers the opportunity to chime in and share little tidbits about students as kids were called.

"It's really bittersweet to see them go, to have them end the year like this," Arlene Castro said at the end of the program. She said the students had worked hard all year with the goal of holding team events to mark the end of the school year – something that COVID-19 changed.

"It's important that we touch the heart now more than anything else," Castro said. "This is the least we can do for them."

Learning valuable lessons

For Angelica Villacrusis, the COVID-19 pandemic created a tough year.

"We're used to seeing each other every day," she stated. "But now we only see each other through meetings like this. I am very proud of everyone that took the time and discipline to complete their online assignments. The situation of COVID-19 on Guam right now is a little scary, but I know we will overcome it. I always encourage my peers to always stay positive and to look on the bright side. I am sad that my time here has been cut short due to the situation. I am excited to see what the future has in store for everyone."

For soon-to-be high school freshman Renee Marquez, the pandemic and the school year offers valuable lessons.

"We thought that 2020 would be a movie, but we didn't expect the genre to be horror. Despite the number of cases here on Guam, we are slowly turning that horror into slice of life," she said.

"We've been quarantined for two months now, and once this pandemic is over, I hope that we have learned to never take simple things for granted – a handshake, going to the grocery without having to worry about aisles being empty, conversing with people, getting our physical check-ups, going to the movies, and each breath we take. Remember: One team. One family."

'They weren't just students'

Pama noted that the students in Pre-AP Team Jaguar come from all grades and as part of the program have a rigorous curriculum to prepare them for advanced studies in high school, and hopefully on to college.

He added that as the students have gone through the program, they've matured: "They weren't just students – they became peer help, they became a mentor to each other. They knew what it took to make it, they needed a support mechanism ... and they (created) that."

For outgoing student Alana Eclavea, the program helped her come out of her shell.

"Before I entered this team, I didn't feel like someone. I didn't feel like a person," she wrote in a side chat message to the team. "But then I met the best people. I created memories. Priceless ones. I finally became someone. Someone I was proud of. We all went through the ups and downs and the highs and lows – but we did it together. Now I'm leaving it behind. As sad as it is, it's an experience. And I'll create myself into somebody that people will remember."