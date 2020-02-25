Jail makes changes ahead of today's tour

The Department of Corrections will give the Federal Public Defender’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office a tour of the federal side of the Hagåtña Detention Facility today.

The tour stems from nine federal detainees and inmates' claims the conditions at the prison are inhumane.

During a hearing before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Monday, parties met both in and outside of the courtroom to discuss ways to resolve the list of issues and concerns raised by the prisoners.

DOC spokesman Maj. Antone Aguon and DOC Lt. Arsenio Espino attended the hearing and the meeting with the parties.

“We have made some progress,” said Federal Public Defender John Gorman, who filed the complaints with the court earlier this month. “The conditions are systemic. It has not been converted from an inhumane facility to a humane facility over the past few weeks.”

DOC has relocated about 45 inmates and detainees from Hagåtña to the Mangilao compound to alleviate overcrowding.

DOC reported a total of 688 inmates and detainees at both facilities on Monday. Of that number, 125 were being held at the Hagåtña location, Aguon said.

Gorman recently filed a letter in response to the court’s order detailing the list of issues at the prison that the nine federal detainees allege are inhumane.

“This is a good road map,” Gorman said. “There’s still lots to be done.”

The letter, however, was sealed and not available to the public, as it includes personal information.

Deputy U.S. Marshal John Vega testified in court that he inspected the facility last week.

“So far, what I’ve seen, each cell has toilets that are flushing and sinks that are working,” said Vega. He told the court some of the toilets and sinks were previously not working.

Vega also said an air-conditioning unit has been installed in a private visitation area where the defendants meet with their attorneys. He adds the prison also recently installed a water heater for the federal inmates.

While Vega looked into the complaints surrounding the facility, Gorman shared concern that the medical, psychological and nutritional complaints had not been addressed.

Parties met for a couple of hours behind closed doors to further discuss how to resolve the complaints.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Marivic David continuously argued that the court does not have jurisdiction to hear the complaints. The prosecution contends if the inmates and detainees were being put through inhumane conditions, then a civil complaint would be the appropriate action for them to take.

Gorman represents the nine defendants in their criminal cases and his office is unable to represent them in any civil litigation. He argues the court does have jurisdiction to hear the complaints.

The judge said the “important first step” is for the parties to work together before any civil lawsuit is filed.

“All the court cares about is: Have they been fixed or not?” the judge said.

Another status hearing has been set for March 9.